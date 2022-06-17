Sebastopol throws a free party as part of a relaunch campaign

The city of Sebastopol is throwing a party for itself this weekend.

The free all-ages Saturday event at Ives Park is part of an initiative to bring new visitors to town and get locals more engaged with the town’s cultural offerings called “Relaunch Sebastopol.”

“Sebastopol has so much going for it, it’s a wild and interesting town,” said Relaunch Sebastopol coordinator Laura Hagar Rush. “It’s our job to get the word out about that.”

In response to the economic downturn that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city allotted $86,000 for the initiative in 2021.

“There was a feeling that not only were businesses hurting from three years of the pandemic, there was also a sense that people were staying in their houses and getting an isolated feeling,” said Rush.

Relaunch Sebastopol was conceived as a mixture of economic development and what Rush calls “community vitality.”

The city is working with locally based Townie Media, founded by Rush in 2020, on the project with input from council members Sarah Glade Gurney and Mayor Patrick Slayter, City Attorney Lawrence McLaughlin and Assistant City Manager Mary Gourley.

The project is using a three-part approach to attract visitors and connect with locals, including a tourism-boosting marketing campaign at visitsebastopolnow.com, a downtown beautifying project that will add flowers and other natural color to the city, and community engagement efforts like this weekend’s party.

The party coincides with Sebastopol’s 120th anniversary.

Local acts Stella Heath & Bandjango, Gabriel Wheaton, and Bohemian Groove will perform, and Jam's Joy Bungalow and Smokehhouse BBQ will be selling food. Local beer and wine will also be for sale.

In addition, the Western Sonoma County Historical Society will have a historical display and Sebastopol World Friends will be doing an origami crane folding event in support of Ukraine. Several other Sebastopol nonprofits will be on hand for the event as well.

“Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate Sebastopol’s 120th birthday,” Sebastopol Mayor Patrick Slayter said in a statement. “A good time will be had by all.”

For more information, go to relaunchsebastopol.com.