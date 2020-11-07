Sebastopol to fill chief position following yearlong vacancy

A police commander from Suisun City has been selected to lead the Sebastopol Police Department, the third leadership change at the agency in less than a year.

Daniel Healy, 42, will fill the seat vacated in December by former Chief James Conner, who became chief in 2017 and spent 23 years with the department.

The union representing Conner’s officers approved a no-confidence vote against the veteran employee at the agency shortly before Conner’s retirement was announced in late September.

The department has seen two interim chiefs since then. The first was Lt. Greg DeVore, who was removed from the position in August after a former officer in the department filed a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted her, among other allegations. Retired Dixon Police Chief Don Mort stepped in to run the agency thereafter and will continue to do so until Healy arrives Dec. 14.

Healy, whose selection was announced Monday, began his career in law enforcement in 2003 with the Los Angeles Police Department before switching to the Suisun City Police Department in 2012, where he started as a sergeant. In July 2018, he was promoted to commander, where he currently oversees the agency’s special units, such as the investigations and code enforcement teams, dispatchers and the department’s budget.

His educational achievements include a criminal justice degree from California State University, Stanislaus and a master’s degree in the same subject from Ohio’s Tiffin University.

Sebastopol’s small town charm and tight-knit community were among the factors that drew Healy to apply for the job, he said.

“I really want to work somewhere were every person matters, where every person makes a difference in the community,” Healy said.

Healy was selected from a group of about 43 candidates and sat before a panel made up of law enforcement professionals, as well as a separate community panel. He also met with Sebastopol City Council members before City Manager Larry McLaughlin chose him for the job, McLaughlin said.

Healy’s success in hiring officers, particularly women, for Suisun City Police, his educational background and interest in community policing were among the attributes that made him the right pick for the chief job, McLaughlin said.

“Across the board, every single person who interviewed him was really satisfied with his answers,” McLaughlin said, adding that the pandemic delayed the recruitment processes by several months.

“He’s going to have to hit the ground running,” McLaughlin said.

Healy will become the second person from the Suisun City Police Department to take the reins of a Sonoma County law enforcement agency in the past two years.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Director Tim Mattos, a former Suisun City police chief and interim city manager, stepped into his current role in late 2018. Mattos was a commander at Suisun City Police when he hired Healy in 2003. Mattos was impressed by Healy’s dedication to his family, he said.

At the time, Healy was seeking opportunities in Northern California so he could be closer to his siblings and to raise his two children with his ex-wife in the area, Healy said.

“His willingness to give up a vested job in an agency like that, where the ability to move up and promote is much greater ... it struck me how much family meant to him,” Mattos said. “I knew a person like that had a good heart, good integrity and he proved me right for all those.”

Mattos, who encouraged Healy to apply for the Sebastopol job, said among Healy’s biggest challenges will likely be figuring out how to hire and retain officers, given Sebastopol Police Department’s size and limited budget.

“A lot of times, those officers will go to smaller agencies and there won’t be a lot of opportunity for growth so holding on to them can often times be very difficult,” Mattos said.

“But he’s lived that,” Mattos added, pointing to challenges Healy has encountered in Suisun City.

As for Healy, getting to know the inner workings of the Sebastopol Police Department and building trust with those he comes into contact with will be among his biggest priorities, he said.

“Trust is built up over time and it’s lost in an instant,” Healey said. “I want to show the community that we are there for them and that we’re listening.”

