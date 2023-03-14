Patti Freman of Sebastopol turned 80 on Tuesday. The gift for which she’s most grateful, she joked, was making it through the morning unharmed.

Freman and her lucky dog, Cookie, had a very close call Tuesday amid the latest atmospheric river storm, when a Monterey pine she estimated to be 100 feet tall came crashing down next to them during their daily walk in Libby Park.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ygq5LO9unDY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

They’d just gotten out of the car and walked for a few minutes, Freman recalled, when she heard an ominous “crackling,” then saw pedestrians “running for their lives, pointing to the tree.”

“It was loud, unbelievably loud,” said Freman, who recounted that Cookie was “squealing and crying – she knew something was happening.”

The pair were pushed away by the wind created by the falling tree.

“We barely got out of the way,” said Freman. “I turned around and looked and maybe 20 feet behind us was the tree.”

The towering evergreen crashed down across Pleasant Hill Avenue, crushing a 2009 Toyota Avalon owned by Ken Booth, who along with his partner, Will Fulweider, expressed gratitude that the tree hadn’t gone into anyone’s house.

Sebastopol police closed Pleasant Hill Avenue, from Washington to Valentine Avenue, for about 90 minutes, said Sgt. Charles Wong. The violent uprooting of the tree appeared to have damaged an underground water main pipe, Wong said, which sent water gushing down the street.

No one was injured by the falling tree, he said.

Fifteen minutes before the evergreen came down, Booth and Fulweider were standing outside with their neighbor, Jerry Madie The tree seemed to be leaning more than usual, they noticed. Upon closer inspection, they saw four-foot cracks at the base of the trunk.

“That’s a bad sign,” said Madie. “The roots are pulling the ground apart.”

Madie then placed a call to the city of Sebastopol, to suggest that someone come take a look at it.

His call went to voicemail. He was describing the situation when he heard a loud “snap,” said Madie.

Someone in the Sebastopol Parks and Rec. Department has a voicemail of Madie then exclaiming, “Oh s---! It’s coming down! Run like hell!”

An hour after the close shave, Cookie the Morkie – a kind of Maltese mix – was still trembling, Freman reported.

It was Cookie’s second close call in recent months. She was scheduled to be euthanized at a shelter in Porterville late last year, but was rescued by The Milo Foundation, which specializes in pet adoption.

Instead, she found a home with the Fremans. Upon returning home, Patti put Cookie – still clad in her snappy pink rain jacket – back on leash, to finish their walk. Once back at home, however, she decided to cancel her noon dentist appointment.

“I’m not going back out in this,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.