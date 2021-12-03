Sebastopol woman arrested in attempted kidnapping of two San Francisco children

A Sebastopol woman is being held in a San Francisco jail after her arrest this week for an alleged kidnap attempt involving two children she reportedly grabbed while they were with a caregiver on a Richmond District street

Erin Marie Williams, 42, approached the 31-year-old woman with the children on Lake Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday and wrenched a 3-year-old boy from the stranger’s arms, then ran off, San Francisco police said.

The care provider chased after her and got the child back, but Williams followed her back to a 1-year-old boy in a stroller and tried to wrest that child away, as well, authorities said.

The toddler was belted into the stroller, however, and Williams fled after she was unable to pull the child free, police said.

Responding police officers canvassed the area and took her into custody without incident, police said.

Williams was booked into jail on two counts each of suspected kidnapping and felony child endangerment.

No one was injured in the confrontation, and it remains unclear what might have provoked it.

Police have not released any additional details.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.