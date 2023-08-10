The Sebastopol City Council, on a 3-2 vote, rejected a proposal to place a 1/4-cent sales tax measure before city voters in a November special election.

That means the city — which faced a $1.67 million deficit in its current fiscal year 2023-24 budget before dipping into its reserves — will have to grapple anew with other ways to raise revenue for fiscal year 2024-25 and beyond.

“If somebody has another plan, I ask them to step forward,” Mayor Neysa Hinton, who had advocated for the tax measure, said Wednesday.

"I’m disappointed,” Hinton said. “But every council member represents our community and I know the system worked the way it's supposed to. But we have to look at the long haul and what's next because our structural deficit is not going to go away.”

Before the proposal to put it on the ballot was defeated, the council had discussed using the $750,000 in estimated new tax revenue the proposed increase would have generated to maintain city-supported community services including parks, the senior center and the city’s swimming pool.

The tax would also have served to “enhance and provide continued support for Sebastopol's fire services,” according to a draft of the ballot measure discussed Tuesday. The council last month added a new engineer’s position to the fire department (and a new sergeant’s position to its police department).

But Council member Jill McLewis said Tuesday that the council needed to get on the same page strategically before asking voters to tax themselves for services that, she said, weren’t prioritized enough.

“We need to align and understand what we all feel is important for this city,” she said.

“I just think there are many ways to approach a problem and I feel like this is rushed and rushing isn’t something I do when I’m trying to make a tough decision,” said McLewis, who voted with Council member Sandra Maurer against putting the tax measure on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Hinton, Vice Mayor Diana Rich and Council member Stephen Zollman voted to place the measure before voters — but because special tax measures need to win a two-thirds majority to pass, a four-fifths council vote was needed Tuesday to get it on the ballot. That didn’t happen.

Maurer previously said the tax was a “deceptive” way to backfill the general fund, as opposed to funding a particular need. On Tuesday, she said the city would be “gambling” with the estimated $115,000 a special election would cost.

“It’s responsible and I don’t see it as a gamble,” Zollman said Tuesday of putting the measure on the ballot.

Rich and Zollman had argued in July against adding the new fire and police positions. But both said the tax was necessary once Hinton, McLewis and Maurer approved funding the two new positions.

Both Maurer and McLewis on Tuesday also said it would be better to know the outcome of a countywide 1/2-cent sales tax measure on the March 5, 2024 ballot — the Sonoma County Fire Prevention & Response Measure — before the city advanced its own measure. The countywide referendum would direct $1.2 million annually to Sebastopol’s fire department.

Asked after the meeting what she foresaw for the city’s budget now that the tax had been, for now, set aside as a possibility, Rich said: “With those positions funded and with the sales tax measure not prevailing last night, we all agree that a strategic plan that's well thought out is essential for our fiscal sustainability.”

