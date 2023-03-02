Dozens of yoga enthusiasts stood with Ukraine during a Feb. 24 “Yoga for Peace” class in Sebastopol.

The sold-out evening at Wischemann Hall was hosted by Sebastopol yoga group Sova Yoga Sangha and nonprofit Sebastopol World Friends.

The fundraiser, attended by 60 people, raised $6,100 through ticket sales, available at three tiers, $30, $50 and $100, and other donations. The money will go to support people fleeing the war with Russia from Chyhyryn, Ukraine, a Sebastopol sister city.

The fundraiser was the brainchild of Sova Yoga Sangha founder and instructor Vickie Morse, who’s been leading the group for more than a decade.

“We try to do a fundraiser every year or two,” said Morse, who partnered with Sebastopol World Friends after deciding to do a benefit for the war-torn country.

Morse recruited yoga instructors Hediyeh Bell and Monica Bravo to help lead the sessions. Instructor Kerry Vyner Brooks led a meditation to conclude the evening. Members of Sova Yoga Sangha volunteered to run the event, and the Redwood Rainbow Square Dance Club donated the use of Wischemann Hall.

Morse said the goal for the event was to make a connection with Sebastopol’s sister city.

“When we practice yoga, we start to feel the connection we have not just with the people in the class, but reaching farther out into the universe,” she said. “It was my hope that with this collective loving and compassionate energy in our class, we would be sending those vibes out across the world to the people that need it.”

In addition to the good vibes, the money raised will go toward Sebastopol World Friends’ efforts to build Invincibility Centers, equipped with heat, internet, food and medical supplies and more, in Chyhyryn for those fleeing the war and other war-related impacts.

For more information, go to sebastopolwf.org.