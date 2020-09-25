Sebastopol’s Fred Bollinger, beloved farmer, World War II vet and town walker, dies at 103

Plans for a COVID-compliant October birthday salute were coming along nicely for Fred Bollinger, a favorite son of Sebastopol and one of the region’s oldest World War II veterans and most productive natural enemies of gophers.

But on Tuesday morning, the trim and eager Bollinger didn’t feel up to eating his usual ranch-hand breakfast. Shortly before noon he was walking near his niece and caregiver, Ruth Syfert, when he collapsed at his home near Sebastopol’s Brook Haven School.

“Within two minutes, he was gone,” Syfert said.

Bollinger, a perpetually beaming and grateful man revered as a local hero in the west Sonoma County area he regarded as the best place on earth to live, would have turned 104 years old on Oct. 12.

With his passing, said friend and fellow community volunteer Erin Sheffield, “We may have lost the last person alive to have met Luther Burbank.”

Bollinger was 7 when the renowned horticulturist came to Pleasant Hill School from his experiment farm in Sebastopol in 1923 to plant a tree. Then 74, Burbank would die in 1926 and be buried at his home and gardens in Santa Rosa.

For many years, Bollinger and Sheffield were fellow volunteers at Burbank’s Experiment Farm in Sebastopol. Bollinger’s main claim to fame there: he trapped too many gophers to count, then froze and donated them to local wildlife rescue centers as food for the resident and recovering animals.

Bollinger enjoyed a good laugh and let loose of a doozy when, at his 100th birthday party at the experiment farm in 2016, his fellow volunteers presented him a gold-plated, plaque-mounted gopher trap.

“Fred was a funny, generous, caring man who may have never had a bad day,” said Sebastopol’s mayor, Patrick Slayter.

For many years, Bollinger, a lifelong bachelor, kept fit and engaged by encountering neighbors on his long, morning walks through Sebastopol. “Up until about a year ago he would use my house as the turnaround point for his daily walk, taking a minute to rest on the edge of the short retaining wall along the front of my yard,” Slayter recalled. “He would always wave and say a hearty hello.”

Bollinger was born Oct. 12, 1916, in his parents’ home on Pleasant Hill Road. The youngest of David and Ruth Ann “Annie” Bollinger’s four children, he was still a tot when the family moved onto a ranch off Elphick Road, south of town.

“It was a real ranch,” he told The Press Democrat in 2016, the year he turned 100. “We had cows and chickens and ducks and pigs.”

Bollinger learned there that if you want to eat, you’ve got to work. The Bollingers plowed behind horses, and they grew and sold apples and other crops.

“During the Depression,” he once said, “we didn’t worry about food.”

Bollinger graduated from Sebastopol’s Analy High in 1935. He was still helping to work the family farm five years later when his one sister, Louise, urged him to come to Alaska and be a fisherman with her husband.

He traveled north and gave it a try. But he missed Sonoma County terribly, and after about a year quit Alaska and returned to California.

Bollinger had barely made it home when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1941, nine months before America entered the war upon the Japanese attack on forces in and near Pearl Harbor. He was then 24.

“I served for four years, seven months, two days and five hours,” he said in his 2016 interview with The Press Democrat. One of his two older brothers, Clarence, was inducted, too. Their brother, John, was exempted because he was married and had children.

Fred Bollinger trained as a radio operator and was sent to Europe aboard the transport ship USS Santa Rosa. He arrived at Normandy on Bastille Day in 1944, five weeks after the launch of the D-Day invasion.

He was assigned as a radio technician with the 974th Field Artillery Battalion, 12th Corps of Gen. George Patton's 3rd Army. That work put Sgt. Bollinger in a command car generally located behind the tanks and troops at the spear point of the push toward Germany.

“That’s the best thing that happened to me,” he said in 2016. “All the fighting was ahead of me.”

But all through the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of Europe, he saw plenty of war. He would shake his head at what he witnessed upon arriving at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp.

“There were bodies. Stacks and stacks of bodies,” he said.

Upon his honorable discharge at the war’s end, Bollinger returned to his family ranch in Sebastopol. He resumed working the land and continued long after his parents’ deaths. He and brother Clarence, also a confirmed bachelor, sold the land in 1981 and moved together into a house in town.

For decades, the wiry and sunny Fred Bollinger started each day with a breakfast of oatmeal, a fried egg, bacon and a slice of toast with jam but no butter. Then he’d take a walk. At age 100, he was still able to go about an hour without stopping.

He said at the time of his 100th birthday that people often would ask him the secret of staying not only alive for so long, but conspicuously joyful.

“I tell them the same thing my doctor says: ’It’s your attitude.’ ”

Bollinger’s brother and housemate Clarence died in 2008 at the age of 96.

In recent months, Fred Bollinger slowed down and relied on a walker, and he struggled some from reduced oxygen in his blood. His 81-year-old niece, Syfert, moved into his house to care for him so he wouldn’t have to go into a nursing home.

“He was doing quite well,“ Syfert said. He had a fine day on Sunday, she said, but didn’t arise as early as usual on Monday. On Tuesday morning, Syfert said, her uncle slept in a bit late once again, then he didn’t care to eat all of his breakfast.

Syfert was with Bollinger when, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, he collapsed and quickly died.

“That’s the way he wanted it,” she said.

Word of Bollinger’s passing was heartbreaking to the many friends and admirers who’d been plotting to send a grand birthday parade past his house on Oct. 11, the day before his 104th birthday.

Bollinger was a VIP to people at Sebastopol City Hall, Native Sons of the Golden West, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Luther Burbank Experiment Farm, Pacific Coast Air Museum and many others.

A small, private graveside service is being planned at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, a stone’s throw from where he was born.

