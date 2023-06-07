Luke Lamperti was texting from the other side of the International Date Line: “Would love to chat [but] I am in Japan now so may be tricky with the time change and my schedule.”

The 20-year-old from Sebastopol didn’t mention that he’d just won the first stage at the Tour of Japan bike race, averaging a blistering 31.3 mph over the 1.6-mile “prologue” in the seaport city of Sakai.

Competing for the United Kingdom-based U-23 team Trinity Racing, Lamperti would go on to win two more stages of the eight-day race, giving him a remarkable six victories so far in this 2023 season, which isn’t yet half over.

As those successes pile up, the 2021 Cardinal Newman High School graduate edges closer to his goal of competing in the WorldTour — the Major Leagues of road cycling.

Hot prospect

The big dogs are highly interested. Lamperti now lives most of the year in Girona, Spain. Last December, he was invited to spend a week in a training camp in that country with UAE Team Emirates, led by the Slovenian sensation Tadej Pogacar, who has twice won the Tour de France. The following month he attended a similar camp with Jumbo-Visma, whose stacked roster includes Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, defending champions of the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia, respectively.

The point of those camps isn’t so much to test the riders’ ability — if you’ve been invited, they know you’re excellent — but to give the prospect a chance to meet and mingle with the team members, and vice versa.

“You get to know the guys, meet the staff, see what the environment’s like,” said Lamperti.

“What you realize, honestly, is that they’re all like, normal guys. Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour [de France] a couple times. You spend a day with him, he’s just a normal guy. They’re all really nice guys at the end of the day.”

Following Lamperti’s second stage win in Japan, the authoritative cycling outlet VeloNews.com reported that the up-and-coming American was “picking up interest from several leading teams,” listing Soudal Quick-Step and EF Education-EasyPost, along with the squads Lamperti met with over the winter.

It’s likely he’ll make the jump after this season. At the tender age of 20, Lamperti is already in his third year racing at this level, making him something of a paradox — a youthful veteran on his under-23 squad.

“Even though I’m still young [for the category] I’ve learned a lot the past few seasons,” said Lamperti. That experience proved key in snagging his first 2023 victory, at a stage race in Portugal, which gave him and his team a confidence that has “snowballed” since then.

No teammates, no problem

That win was the result of a textbook leadout train: Lamperti saved his strength, riding in the drafts of a succession of teammates before uncorking his own ferocious sprint over the final 400 meters.

There was nothing textbook about his next victory, in the final stage of the Circuit des Ardennes in northern France. With no teammates available to him five kilometers from the finish, Lamperti switched into opportunist mode, freelancing, “surfing wheels,” as cyclists say, stowing away in the slipstreams of his rivals then beating them to the line.

That nervy alchemy — turning the chaos of a boiling field sprint to his advantage — is vintage Lamperti. Always has been, according to his old friend and training partner, Tyler Williams, a Santa Rosa-based pro racer now competing for the UCI Continental team Legion of Los Angeles.

Williams vividly remembers an 11-year-old Lamperti “picking apart” a junior race at the Tuesday Night Twilight series, held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, nearly a decade ago.

“Luke has always just been wired a little differently, with his instincts and overall racecraft. If it’s not the best I’ve ever seen, it’s very high on the list.

“Sometimes, when people talk about Steph Curry or LeBron James, they say the game slows down for them. For Luke, the race is moving slowly. He’s just so under control. He knows where he needs to be, and he knows how to get there.”

Lamperti’s racecraft has been on dramatic display at the USA Cycling Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., where he’s won the national championship in the elite criterium two years running — and will defend his title on June 23.

A criterium is shorter than most road races, but more stressful and intense: Riders crowd together, jockeying, cornering, trading paint over a series of laps around a fixed course.

Lamperti’s first place in 2021, two weeks after he graduated from Cardinal Newman, made him the youngest rider ever to win the men’s criterium at the U.S. nationals. There was some talk, following that stunning result, that the kid had gotten lucky, avoiding crashes, being in the right place at the right time.