Sebastopol’s Peacetown music promoter accused of misappropriating funds. Nonprofit’s board backs him

Jim Corbett, known as Mr. Music around Sebastopol, is being investigated for misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars from the Peacetown nonprofit. He calls the accusations “absolutely false.” The organization’s board backs him.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 19, 2023, 7:17AM
Board members say they are standing behind the founder of Sebastopol’s popular Peacetown concert series in the wake of accusations that he misappropriated tens of thousands of dollars.

Police say they are in the initial stages of an investigation into the allegations, which were brought to their attention by Peacetown Inc.’s former executive director, who was let go four months after airing her concerns and then took them to police.

The issue centers on contracts between Peacetown founder Jim Corbett and The Barlow market district -- where the concerts are held every Wednesday through the summer. The contracts were signed without the board’s knowledge but approved retroactively after they came to light.

The nonprofit that produces the concerts, Peacetown Inc., paid all the costs associated with the events, unaware Corbett was receiving payment for those expenses that should have gone to the organization, according to former Executive Director Elizabeth Smith and former board member David Bush.

Corbett, a prominent Sebastopol figure known locally as Mr. Music, denies any wrongdoing. He acknowledged The Barlow paid him directly for his work on the concert series.

“The allegations are absolutely false. That’s the truth,” Corbett told The Press Democrat. He said he used the money — about $56,000 over two years — to promote and stage the concerts and to pay himself for doing that job.

“I had a contract with The Barlow to produce the shows and because I was the guy who could put together the whole thing, I got paid as a contractor,” said Corbett, who in addition to being president of Peacetown’s Board of Directors also has his own nonprofit, known as the Mr. Music Foundation. “I got the checks. I paid the taxes and I got the job done.”

Smith, the former Peacetown Inc. executive director, made a June 26 report to the Sebastopol Police Department alleging Corbett misappropriated sponsorship payments meant to cover production expenses. She said she had already made an appointment to meet with police prior to being dismissed by the board.

“Jim went into contracts on behalf of Peacetown and withheld both the money and the fact that he went into contract with The Barlow, and was not transparent with the board,” said Smith, who, before being named executive director in January, had helped to organize Peacetown events since 2018.

The Peacetown board, which told Smith on June 23 that her $1,000 a month contract would not be renewed because she’d failed to raise enough funds to support her position, has rallied behind Corbett. Board members referred questions about the allegations to Susan Amato, a Sebastopol attorney.

“Based on what they know and what they've been told by their bookkeeper, there's been no misappropriation of funds,” said Amato. “All the funds that they've received from the city, from The Barlow, and from donors have been accounted for. Expenses and income.”

She added: ”(Jim) collaborated with Peacetown Inc. They were a part of this. They played their role. He played his role.”

Corbett, nevertheless, was asked on July 7 to temporarily resign from the board of the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce. That was the day the allegations were first reported in the Sonoma County Gazette. (The Gazette is owned by Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat.)

Chamber Executive Director Myriah Volk said the board unanimously requested Corbett temporarily resign. She said Corbett “temporarily stepped down from his position as a board member until the situation is resolved.”

‘Three distinct entities’

Sebastopol Police forwarded the matter to the Petaluma Police Department, which is conducting the investigation.

“We felt as a city and a police department that the people involved with Peacetown have been involved with the city for a long time and we want to make sure that nobody can misconstrue that there’s a conflict of interest or any impropriety,” said Sebastopol Police Capt. Jim Hickey.

Petaluma Police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said in an email: “We are very early in the investigation and I am not at a point where I can provide any comments as it is still active and ongoing.”

Amato said the history of the free concert series made for a set of financial circumstances that Smith and Bush misinterpreted.

“A lot of the confusion about how the money was handled has to do with the fact that there are those three distinct entities,” said Amato. “One is a foundation (the Mr. Music Foundation), one is a nonprofit, Peacetown Inc., and the other, Peacetown, the summer concert series, is just a personal project that Jim Corbett began.”

“People in the community are not always clear,” she added. “When Jim would make arrangements, people would pay him. They'd pay Mr. Music. They'd pay Peacetown. And they would try to get it in the correct pot. All of that was sort of part of the growing pains of these three entities.”

Bush, the former board member, said the board advanced that explanation when he and Smith first brought up their concerns.

“It was a crazy argument. They were coming up with anything, anything at all” to counter the concerns, Bush said.

Incorporated as popularity grew

Peacetown was incorporated in 2019 by a group of Sebastopol residents, including Corbett, who'd been presenting the concerts in Ives Park since 2013, according to Bush, who said he was part of that original group. He said the main group behind the concerts, known as the Love Choir, is an informal collective of people who sing together weekly. Corbett founded the Love Choir in 1997.

The Peacetown board on Monday issued a statement saying the concerts, from 2013 to 2019, were run by Corbett’s Mr. Music Foundation.

As the concerts grew in popularity, and merchandise sales and donations increased, “The money needed to be handled better,” said Bush. “It was coming in and we were trying to keep track of it. The need for incorporation was clear.”

In 2021, the concert series moved from Ives Park to The Barlow.

Peacetown paid for the musicians, insurance and other expenses with checks from its own bank account, according to Smith and Bush. They said that for two years Corbett failed to tell the Peacetown board about a contract he’d signed with The Barlow through which he was paid $28,000 a year to produce the concerts.

Both Smith and Bush said they pressed Corbett to include them in contract negotiations with The Barlow, but that Corbett told them no contract was needed.

“Here we are bringing 4,500 people a week to their space and there's no sponsorship. That just didn't really make sense,” Smith said. “So I asked Jim repeatedly, repeatedly, ‘Jim, where is the contract with The Barlow?’ ‘Oh, we'll get them next year.’”

Bush and Smith said they learned about the contracts on Feb. 10 in a meeting with a Barlow representative.

A copy of an April 29, 2022 rental agreement between The Barlow and “James Patrick Corbett/Peacetown,” stated The Barlow “has agreed to sponsor the Peacetown Music Series for $2,000 weekly.”

No Barlow payments, however, were deposited in the Peacetown bank account, Smith and Bush said.

On Feb. 15, according to Smith, she, Bush and Josh Walden, another former Peacetown board member, confronted Corbett about the contracts.

Smith and Bush said Corbett apologized and told them he had not wanted to go through the process of getting board approval.

Corbett, in an interview with The Press Democrat, acknowledged signing the contracts but declined to discuss his meeting with Smith, Bush and Walden.

Walden, the owner of School of Rock music school, joined the Peacetown board Jan. 8 and quit May 4.

He confirmed his, Smith’s and Bush’s actions during the Feb 15 meeting, and said of Corbett’s statements that he couldn’t recall the exact words “but to be honest, I feel that’s accurate.”

He declined further comment but emailed a statement saying he hoped Peacetown would continue and “is a wonderful opportunity for local musicians to perform.”

His statement added: “The timing of my involvement was unfortunate in that I expected to share my passion for and knowledge about music concert production as a Peacetown board member instead of becoming tangled in an internal conflict that long predated my board involvement. I have no opinion if Mr. Corbett’s actions amount to illegal activity.”

Bush said he was forced off the board in July while on an overseas vacation. Amato, the attorney for Peacetown, said Bush was asked to resign after he stopped going to meetings.

Smith summed up her concerns in a Feb. 19 email to the board and at a Feb 23 meeting.

The Peacetown board said Corbett was “reprimanded” at its Feb. 23 meeting for ”not complying“ with its bylaws, which require two board members and the treasurer to approve all contracts. At that meeting, according to the statement, the contracts were ”retroactively“ approved.

“The board and the bookkeeper have continued an extensive review of the records finding no suggestion, no evidence, nothing to suggest that Mr Corbett personally used funds intended for Peacetown, Inc.,” the board’s statement added.

Monitoring the books

According to city records, Mr. Music Foundation has also been awarded $51,445 in Sebastopol community benefit grants since 2018. But Smith and Bush said there is no record of any city payments made to the Peacetown accounts.

A 2022 application for the grant for the Peacetown Summer Concerts lists Peacetown Inc. as the organization applying for the grant and Corbett as the organization’s contact. The application makes no mention of the Mr. Music Foundation.

“At first, I wanted to hope that this was just Jim totally not knowing what he was doing, because he just does not know how to run a nonprofit.,” Smith said.

Barney Aldridge, managing partner of The Barlow, initially declined to comment but then said in a text message: “The Barlow has paid Jim Corbett for years to produce live music for us. Long before we started donating to Peacetown. We will continue to support him and his work, as well as Peacetown. We love them both.”

Asked whether he had any concerns, Aldridge said: “I believe no accusations should be made until an audit by a CPA firm is done.“

That step, said Amato, has not been discussed. “I suppose if this blows up further, all options will have to be considered,” she said.

In the meantime, Amato said, the board is relying on the expertise of its bookkeeper (who Amato said is also the bookkeeper for the Mr. Music Foundation) and on its own review of the bookkeeper’s records.

“What they've kind of done, maybe in response to this whole thing, to David making these allegations, is they've all agreed and Jim agreed to it, that all money that comes to him related to Peacetown summer concert series will now be processed through Peacetown Inc.,” she said.

‘A sense of sadness for all us’

Smith said she waited almost five months before reporting her suspicions to the police because she loves Peacetown and respected Corbett, whom she said had been a friend and mentor. She had hoped to resolve the issue while she was still part of the organization.

“Do I want to stay employed with Peacetown? Absolutely. I am devastated that I am no longer with Peacetown. I thought this was my career. I am broken that I am no longer with Peacetown,” Smith said. “Do I want to work with that board? No, I do not. ... they are everything Peacetown is not.”

On July 12, the night’s scheduled Peacetown concert went on as planned.

“It’s really sad that there’s even an allegation between well-known community members and there is a sense of sadness for all us. Because we know all these people. It’s a small town,” said Sebastopol Mayor Neysa Hinton.

Because the investigation involves city funds, city leaders have been advised not to comment on the case, she said.

“But it has to play out as the laws are meant to and as investigations are meant to,” Hinton said. “And in this country, people have the right to make allegations and people have the right to defend themselves.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay

