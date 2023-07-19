Board members say they are standing behind the founder of Sebastopol’s popular Peacetown concert series in the wake of accusations that he misappropriated tens of thousands of dollars.

Police say they are in the initial stages of an investigation into the allegations, which were brought to their attention by Peacetown Inc.’s former executive director, who was let go four months after airing her concerns and then took them to police.

The issue centers on contracts between Peacetown founder Jim Corbett and The Barlow market district -- where the concerts are held every Wednesday through the summer. The contracts were signed without the board’s knowledge but approved retroactively after they came to light.

The nonprofit that produces the concerts, Peacetown Inc., paid all the costs associated with the events, unaware Corbett was receiving payment for those expenses that should have gone to the organization, according to former Executive Director Elizabeth Smith and former board member David Bush.

Corbett, a prominent Sebastopol figure known locally as Mr. Music, denies any wrongdoing. He acknowledged The Barlow paid him directly for his work on the concert series.

“The allegations are absolutely false. That’s the truth,” Corbett told The Press Democrat. He said he used the money — about $56,000 over two years — to promote and stage the concerts and to pay himself for doing that job.

“I had a contract with The Barlow to produce the shows and because I was the guy who could put together the whole thing, I got paid as a contractor,” said Corbett, who in addition to being president of Peacetown’s Board of Directors also has his own nonprofit, known as the Mr. Music Foundation. “I got the checks. I paid the taxes and I got the job done.”

Smith, the former Peacetown Inc. executive director, made a June 26 report to the Sebastopol Police Department alleging Corbett misappropriated sponsorship payments meant to cover production expenses. She said she had already made an appointment to meet with police prior to being dismissed by the board.

“Jim went into contracts on behalf of Peacetown and withheld both the money and the fact that he went into contract with The Barlow, and was not transparent with the board,” said Smith, who, before being named executive director in January, had helped to organize Peacetown events since 2018.

The Peacetown board, which told Smith on June 23 that her $1,000 a month contract would not be renewed because she’d failed to raise enough funds to support her position, has rallied behind Corbett. Board members referred questions about the allegations to Susan Amato, a Sebastopol attorney.

“Based on what they know and what they've been told by their bookkeeper, there's been no misappropriation of funds,” said Amato. “All the funds that they've received from the city, from The Barlow, and from donors have been accounted for. Expenses and income.”

She added: ”(Jim) collaborated with Peacetown Inc. They were a part of this. They played their role. He played his role.”

Corbett, nevertheless, was asked on July 7 to temporarily resign from the board of the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce. That was the day the allegations were first reported in the Sonoma County Gazette. (The Gazette is owned by Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat.)

Chamber Executive Director Myriah Volk said the board unanimously requested Corbett temporarily resign. She said Corbett “temporarily stepped down from his position as a board member until the situation is resolved.”

‘Three distinct entities’

Sebastopol Police forwarded the matter to the Petaluma Police Department, which is conducting the investigation.

“We felt as a city and a police department that the people involved with Peacetown have been involved with the city for a long time and we want to make sure that nobody can misconstrue that there’s a conflict of interest or any impropriety,” said Sebastopol Police Capt. Jim Hickey.

Petaluma Police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said in an email: “We are very early in the investigation and I am not at a point where I can provide any comments as it is still active and ongoing.”

Amato said the history of the free concert series made for a set of financial circumstances that Smith and Bush misinterpreted.

“A lot of the confusion about how the money was handled has to do with the fact that there are those three distinct entities,” said Amato. “One is a foundation (the Mr. Music Foundation), one is a nonprofit, Peacetown Inc., and the other, Peacetown, the summer concert series, is just a personal project that Jim Corbett began.”