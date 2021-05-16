Sebastopol’s Twin Hills teachers union authorizes strike if no contract agreement is reached

Members of the Twin Hills Union School District teachers union in Sebastopol have voted to authorize a strike if they fail to come to an agreement with the district over a new contract.

The May 12 strike vote, which earned support from 98% of the teachers who participated, comes amid protracted negotiations over proposed pay and benefit terms. It is the second Sonoma County district in two months where teachers have agreed to mobilize for a strike amid an impasse in contract talks.

Union leaders point to the district’s $3.9 million surplus as evidence that it can afford to give them more than the latest offer, which would see no raise for the first year and a 2% raise in the second.

“This offer demonstrates a lack of prioritization for students and teachers during any school year, but honestly, was an insult in a year where teachers have worked harder than ever,” 24-year special education teacher and union co-president Nicole Ellwood told the board of trustees Thursday night.

However, Superintendent Barbara Bickford said in an emailed statement that because of limited ongoing state funding and a continued decline in enrollment amid the pandemic, the district cannot afford to give higher raises.

“There are no longer funds, beyond COLA (cost of living adjustment), to provide higher raises and increased benefits,” she said. “We cannot afford raises of 6 and 7% for this year and next that the association is asking for.”

The next step in the process begins May 24 with fact-finding by a three-person panel that includes members appointed by the union, the district and a neutral member from the California Public Employee Relations Board. The two sides have been negotiating since October.

The standoff represents the latest local school district with teachers and administrators sharply at odds in contract talks after an exceptionally difficult year in local education. Rincon Valley teachers cast their own strike authorization vote last month, arguing that the raises on offer from the district did not reflect the surge of state money coming in for COVID-19 relief or keep pace with statewide wage trends for teachers.

Twin Hills teachers are making a similar case.

Ellwood and union co-president and first grade teacher Kristin Del Monte said the district’s average teacher wage of $69,594 in 2019-2020 lags the state average of $84,531. In addition, according to the union, the state’s maximum average for employer-paid health care coverage was $15,914 in the same period, while the Twin Hills figure was $8,712, the teachers group says. They point out that Sebastopol has a high cost of living and many teachers are working second jobs and living paycheck to paycheck.

Bickford, however, pointed out that teachers received overall 9.5% salary increases over 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 in addition to normal “step” increases on the district salary schedule. She said further progress is possible with additional talks.

The K-12 district includes four schools with about 378 students and 25 full-time teachers, according to its $7.9 million adopted budget for 2020-21.

During the board meeting, trustees and staff discussed the problem of the district’s declining enrollment. The district had 418 students enrolled in the 2015-16 school year and the number has dropped every year since then.

“We lost some students during the year, most of whom moved out of state. Some were doing distance learning, so we couldn’t count them as enrolled,” Bickford told the board. “We hope we don’t lose more students … over the summer.”

Without greater concessions by the district, teachers union leaders say they fear that instructors will leave for higher pay and fewer accomplished teachers will apply to work in the district. The fallout, union officials said, could lead to lower quality education and additional exodus of students.

“Already vacant positions have limited applicants and most applicants have minimal experience,” according to a statement read at the board meeting by Ellwood, Del Monte and Leslie Konvanlinka, the association’s bargaining chair.

One Twin Hills district teacher recently left for a job in Marin County and will be commuting there from Sebastopol, Del Monte said.

“These low wages and health care benefits obviously make it very difficult to recruit and retain the best educators for our students,” Konvalinka said in a news release distributed by the union.

Union leaders point to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently announced California Comeback Plan, which has the state making targeted investments of $20 billion in public education, including K-8 public schools.

The concern among local administrators and board trustees remains that many of those dollars are one-time funds that can’t be relied on over the long term.

Bickford, the Twin Hills superintendent, said the district values its teachers and agrees ”they should be paid as much as is reasonably possible. But the district is charged with the long-term health of all our schools. We don’t want to close any schools or eliminate any student programs.”

She added that she hopes they can come to a resolution “without hurting our students with a strike while they are finally back to school two days a week.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.