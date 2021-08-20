Second COVID-19 death reported at Santa Rosa shelter

A second person has died from complications of COVID-19 at Santa Rosa’s Samuel L. Jones homeless shelter, the city said Thursday.

The person who died had been hospitalized, had underlying health conditions and was vaccinated, according to an emergency alert issued by the city.

The Sonoma County Department of Public Health confirmed the death to the city late Wednesday, according to Adriane Mertens, chief communications officer for Santa Rosa.

The man died more than a week ago, and was between the ages of 55 and 64, she said.

Two residents tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2 , leading Catholic Charities, which operates the shelter, to close the hall to new residents. An outbreak was discovered to have affected 47 residents as of July 8.

Of 153 shelter residents who were potentially exposured, 83 were fully vaccinated before the outbreak, according to the city alert.

Of 114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 66 were fully vaccinated. Fifty-two of the positive cases were from the delta variant strain.

“Sequencing to confirm the delta variant strain within cases at SJH (Samuel Jones Hall) is ongoing,“ the city alert said.

”The delta variant is currently the dominant strain spreading within our communities and it is suspected that most of the SJH cases will be confirmed to be the delta variant, per the Sonoma County Department of Health Services,“ according to the alert.

The first shelter resident died in a hospital on July 25, and was unvaccinated, according to the county. He was between 50 and 64 years old and had underlying health conditions.

The Samuel L. Jones Hall Shelter Annex, which is adjacent to the main shelter building, has been serving as an isolation area for shelter residents who test positive.

Some 344 people have died from COVID-19 in Sonoma County, according to the latest county report.

The shelter has not had a positive coronavirus test result since Aug. 2, Mertens said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.