Second Mendocino County homicide suspect surrenders

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 20, 2021, 9:39PM

Two suspects in a Covelo homicide investigation are in custody after one of them surrendered to Mendocino County investigators on Monday, two days after the first was arrested in Fort Bragg.

Carina Amanda Carrillo, 32, surrendered to Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives in Willits, the agency reported. Her booking information wasn’t immediately available Monday evening.

The other suspect, Dino Michael Blackbear, 34, was spotted in Fort Bragg Friday evening. He was arrested about 24 hours later, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both are suspects in a fatal shooting involving a 26-year-old man who died around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 15 near Buckhorn Bar on Covelo Road in Covelo.

They were last seen in Covelo about an hour after the shooting, two days before Blackbear allegedly led authorities on a vehicle pursuit in Fort Bragg Friday night.

The pursuit ended along East Chestnut Street, east of Fort Bragg High School, and Blackbear ran from his vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Saturday night on Hansen Road.

Jail records show he’s in custody at the Mendocino County Jail in Ukiah in lieu of $2.75 million bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

