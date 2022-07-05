Subscribe

Second person drowns in Lake Berryessa in less than a week

HOWARD YUNE
NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
July 5, 2022, 8:55AM
A 35-year-old man died Sunday afternoon while saving his son from drowning in Lake Berryessa, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.

At about 3 p.m., deputies were called to the Oak Shores Day Use Area on Berryessa Knoxville Road, after witnesses said Marciallo Perez of San Pablo had entered the water to rescue his son, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The boy survived, but Perez was unable to swim back to shore, and the sheriff's office marine unit recovered his body at 4:17 p.m., according to the agency.

Perez was the second person in six days to lose his life off Lake Berryessa's western shore. On June 27, 16-year-old Demetrio Nathaniel Perriatt, a Cordelia resident and local youth baseball player, also went under off Oak Shores, and his body was recovered the next day.

KTVU Channel 2 reported Saturday that Perriatt had brought two rafts to the lake and got on one raft to retrieve the other when wind below it into the water, only to fall in.

