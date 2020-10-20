Second red flag warning issued; PG&E eyes potential power cut for North Bay

A second red flag warning has been issued for this week for the North Bay mountains, and could accompany proactive power shut-offs as dangerous weather conditions continue to pose a threat to a region tormented for months by wildfires.

Additionally, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. could cut power to nearly 2,700 North Bay customers as early as Wednesday evening when a second period of severe fire weather is forecast to arrive. The warning takes effect at 10 p.m. and lasts until 8 a.m. on Friday.

An initial 626 customers in Sonoma County and 2,032 in Napa County could be affected, according to a utility spokesperson. The shut-off could affect about 50,000 customers in 19 counties statewide.

The North Bay mountains are already under a red flag warning that expires Wednesday morning. It took effect Monday night, with some of the strongest wind gusts striking overnight on Monday and Tuesday.

The second red flag, which starts Wednesday night, will threaten the same areas along the eastern Sonoma Valley mountains and throughout Napa County.

Mountains and ridges could experience sustained winds from 10 mph to 25 mph, and stronger gusts around 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Combined with low humidity and vegetation at record dryness due to a lack of rain this season, the potential for a new fire is high, and if it ignites, it could spread rapidly.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.