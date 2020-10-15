Second virtual Women in Conversation event centers on the beauty in small choices

The second installment of The Press Democrat’s “Women in Conversation at Home” event series explored an essential part of living through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: seeking out and creating beauty through small, everyday choices.

"We need this right now,“ said reporter Amy Gutierrez, a Petaluma native who covers the San Francisco Giants for NBC Sports Bay Area who hosted the online event. She was joined at Wednesday evening’s forum by guests skilled in knowledge of curating a personal aesthetic at home, selecting and caring for houseplants and unearthing the healing properties of music and sound. Together they explored different aspects of the idea of ”Honoring Space.“

Speaker Alysia Andriola, a prop style artist with over 20 years of experience, told Gutierrez and the viewers who signed up to attend the free event how to coax beauty into physical spaces. For many people who have switched to working from home during the pandemic, making home a space of comfort and attraction has a double benefit.

“I think we should live in every space like this is where we’re living right now, and being in that moment is really important,” Andriola said.

For those trying to make small beautifications, perhaps on a budget, she recommended a short list of possibilities. One is to collect items and arrange them in an intentional way on a shelf or a wall (Andriola said ceramic and wooden bowls are her preference). Another is not to sequester “nice” items like family heirlooms or silver or china away in a cabinet. Instead, pull it out and use it.

Two of Andriola’s suggestions were about lighting: instead of using fluorescent overhead fixtures, bring in softer lamp light to relax the mood. During the day, she said, open the blinds and let the sunshine in.

“I think we spend so much time with (blinds) shut,” she said. “It’s OK if the neighbors see you. Open that up.”

Eki Shola, a physician-turned-full-time-musician who has released three albums, shared about a painful time when playing with her family members catalyzed a greater focus on music.

She, her siblings and her father had launched into a spontaneous jam session while taking a break from planning Shola’s mother’s memorial service in 2012.

“It was the most cathartic experience ever,” she said. “I remember, after that, saying, ’That’s it. I have to do music.’ ”

To people considering exploring a new musical side of themselves, Shola said, “just do it.”

“It’s never too late,” she said. “Pick something ... and it doesn’t mean you have to go out and buy the biggest, most expensive instrument, either. You’ve got instruments in your house.”

As an example, Shola mentioned some rusted tin pans in her keeping as having percussive potential. The pans were salvaged from her family’s home, which burned during the 2017 wildfires, another loss from which music helped her recover.

Lindsay Wallstrum offered insights into choosing the right plants for your lifestyle and home, taking into account where the light falls, whether certain greens would be toxic to pets and how likely they might be to survive.

"Start with one or two and once you’ve sort of felt confident that you can keep them alive, that’s when you can start to bring more into your space,“ she said.

Wallstrum, who switched from a corporate job to her plant consulting business full time in January, said she’s learning a lot after launching a new business just months before the pandemic made in-person consultations impossible.

“2020 has definitely taught me to pivot,” she said. “It’s also led to a ton of growth, from within, and also adding on layer to the business that I never anticipated.”

One example is the curbside delivery service that she implemented to get selected plants to her clients.

Co-hosts Heather Irwin and Sofia Englund also explored additional small pleasures during the virtual event.

Irwin, dining editor for The Press Democrat, learned how to make strawberry jam under the tutelage of Leslie Goodrich, owner of LALA’s Jam Bar and Urban Farmstand. Englund explored Italian appreciation for “la dolce vita,” including good food, good wine and good company.

At the event’s close, Gutierrez thanked the women for their time and tips for viewers.

“You have all changed many lives with your time this evening,” Gutierrez said.

The third and final Women in Conversation at Home event will take place Nov. 19.

