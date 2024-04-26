Agent removed from Kamala Harris' detail after 'distressing' behavior

A U.S. Secret Service agent was removed from Vice President Kamala Harris' security detail this week after the officer "began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing," an agency spokesperson said Thursday.

The incident happened Monday morning at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, shortly before Harris left for a campaign event in Wisconsin. A New York Times reporter who was among the media members traveling with Harris heard medical personnel trying to calm a person down at the scene. The incident was earlier reported by The Washington Examiner.

"At approximately 9 a.m. April 22, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the vice president's departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing," the Secret Service spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement.

"The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned," Guglielmi said. He added that Harris was at the Naval Observatory in Washington, where the vice president lives, during the incident and that "there was no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews."

Secret Service officials did not provide any further information on the incident, saying only that it was a "medical matter."

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.