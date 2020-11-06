Secretaries of state in spotlight as Trump ratchets up attacks to sow doubt

PHILADELPHIA — They typically operate behind the scenes and far from the spotlight. But as the final count in the 2020 presidential election drags on and President Donald Trump assaults the integrity of the results, otherwise obscure secretaries of state, election commissioners and clerks have found their every utterance meriting breaking news interruptions and all-caps cable chyrons.

With the occupant of the White House hinging on the results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, the Trump campaign has sought to ratchet up pressure on election officials, threatening legislation and trying to shape public opinion with carnivallike events. The president’s eldest son, Don Jr., even tried to make support of the effort a litmus test of the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

“Everyone should be watching who is actually fighting this flagrant nonsense and who is sitting on the sidelines,” he wrote Thursday afternoon on Twitter. An hour later, he fumed, “The total lack of action from virtually all of the ‘2024 GOP hopefuls’ is pretty amazing.”

Through it all, election administrators have continued to diligently tabulate the votes.

“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast; we more appreciate accuracy,” said Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager in Georgia, who serves under the Republican secretary of state and lists himself as a conservative in his Twitter bio. He urged patience Thursday in news conferences — at least one of which aired on CNN — as he announced the county-by-county vote counts that slimmed Trump’s lead to a sliver.

“Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of these elections, be they on the winning side or the losing side,” Sterling said.

The thirst for electoral updates was so intense that on CNN, a live shot of the facility where vote counting was underway in critical Philadelphia appeared throughout the day.

On a downtown street corner outside that building, two prominent Trump allies, Pam Bondi — the former attorney general of Florida, and Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager — arrived for the first of three news conferences holding up a court order that permitted the Trump campaign poll watchers to get closer to observe the ballot counting. Bondi’s remarks were mostly drowned out by protesters across the street, whose ranks included a DJ and a full sound system, which blasted “Party” by Beyoncé.

Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral College votes was the pressure campaign’s ground zero. Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, read out a 2017 tweet to reporters from the Democratic secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, which said, “Using the title ‘President’ before the word ‘Trump’ really demeans the office of the presidency.” That, he said, was proof that she was a “partisan hack.”

Another top Trump adviser, Jason Miller, without providing any evidence, referred to “magical sacks of ballots that keep popping up in corrupt and crooked localities that are run by partisan Democrats.”

Boockvar said in a news conference Thursday evening that she was unaware of any credible fraud accusations and said the tweet that Stepien had highlighted preceded her election and her oath of office.

“Partisan politics have no place in the Pennsylvania Department of State,” she said.

Her granular discussion of provisional ballots, precincts reporting and an online supplemental dashboard for mail-in ballots earned live coverage on MSNBC, Fox News and CNN.

The fight in Pennsylvania was so intense that least two groups were airing postelection TV ads, with one urging that every vote be counted and another explaining the process.

“It may take a little longer than we’re used to — even a few days,” says Tom Wolf, the governor of Pennsylvania and a Democrat, in one of the ads. “But that’s OK, because it’s critical that your vote is counted.”

Unlike other states, Pennsylvania election officials were prevented from tabulating mail ballots in advance of Election Day by a state law the Republicans in the state Capitol blocked changing, and that has prolonged the count. But Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the bipartisan County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, which includes election officials across the state, said there was no evidence of inappropriate ballots being counted.

“We are focused on integrity and security and accuracy every step of the way,” she said, adding that the Trump campaign’s comments were simply “making things more confused.”

In Georgia, a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign claiming that absentee ballots had been mishandled by Chatham County elections officials was dismissed Thursday by a superior court judge — a blow to the first of what the Georgia Republican Party said Wednesday would be up to a dozen lawsuits targeting counties still counting votes.