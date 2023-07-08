‘Secretive world.’ ACLU database to track conditions at California’s immigration centers

Jose Ruben Hernandez Gomez hopes a new grievance database recently launched by the ACLU Foundation of Northern California for the state’s six immigration detention centers — including three in the Central Valley — will help provide “more of a concrete proof ... of how unsafe these detention centers are.”

Gomez, 33, said he was one of four hunger strikers who were forcibly removed from the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield in March amid the strike, and transferred to El Paso, Texas. Gomez spent a week in Texas before being transferred back to the Central Valley, and was released from Mesa Verde in mid-April. While detained, Gomez said he filed dozens of grievances for himself, and on behalf of his peers, but he said the formal complaints were “denied and ignored.”

The database project was “inspired by ...the concept of these grievances,” Sana Singh, an immigrants’ rights fellow at the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, told The Bee. She helped launch the database, which is the first-of-its-kind in the state.

The grievances, Singh explained, are formally filed with the facilities or directly with ICE, so officials “can’t deny their awareness of these conditions.”

When the civil rights organization began to review grievances from people in detention, Singh said, it found the majority of them were marked as unfounded. Detainees can appeal three times, but many of the grievances were also marked unfounded at the third level of appeal.

“They show that people in detention are using the avenues available to them,” she said, “and trying to make facilities safer, but these so-called procedural protections are essentially meaningless.”

The ACLU Foundation provided The Bee a sample of the grievances filed by Gomez, along with the facility’s responses. Names of staff and private information were redacted.

A spokesperson for the GEO Group, the private company that runs Mesa Verde for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said decisions on grievances follow federal requirements.

The inaction by GEO Group staffers to address issues Gomez and others had raised through the internal grievance system is what led him to take part in a hunger strike in March.

“We had nowhere to turn to,” he told The Bee. “For me, it led to go on a hunger strike so I can be heard, so there could be ... some light shed on so much darkness at the detention centers.”

Singh said the facilities play the role of defendant and judge when reviewing the grievances.

“Obviously a system like that can’t deliver justice,”she said, “or even at the minimum, the constitutional conditions of confinement.”

The GEO Group spokesperson said the adjudication of grievances for detainees in custody follow all federal standards’ requirements. The spokesperson said the process is accessible, confidential, fair and without fear of retaliation.

“As prescribed in the standards, if any detainee is dissatisfied with a facility’s response to a grievance, or if any detainee fears retaliation,” the spokesperson said, “he or she can appeal and/or communicate directly with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

The Bee reviewed documents on the grievances filed by Gomez and the responses from staff at Mesa Verde.

On Jan. 22, Gomez filed a grievance about “dust, black particles, and insects” on top of his bunk that were “blown out of the vent” above his bed. He requested cleaning of the ventilation system, a change of air filters, and for filters to be changed more frequently. His grievance was marked unfounded.

Staff responded that after speaking with the maintenance supervisor, the facility ensures the AC units are working properly and the filters are changed monthly.

“You may remove any built-up dust on any vents near your bed with a damp rag if you so choose,” the response from staff reads.

On Feb. 19, Gomez filed a grievance about retaliation. In his grievance, he said detainees — hunger strikers and non-hunger strikers in a dorm — were told they wouldn’t be allowed to have family visits, recreational time, movie nights and commissary services. Gomez pointed out that non-hunger strikers needed access to commissary services for food and strikers needed it for hygiene products. This grievance was marked founded.

Staff responded standards indicate that “when medically advisable, a detainee on a hunger strike shall be isolated for close supervision, observation and monitoring. “

“Therefore, normal detainee activities are halted while the detainees participating in the hunger strike are under a medical observation status,” the staff’s response reads. “At the conclusion of the hunger strike, all normal activities will be reinstated.”