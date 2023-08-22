Drivers should be prepared to divert off Highway 12 between Madrone Road and Agua Caliente Road beginning Sept. 5. That’s when Caltrans plans to close a stretch of the state route for about 30 days as it works to replace the Hooker Creek Bridge.

Through-traffic will be detoured around the closed bridge via Madrone Road, Arnold Drive and Agua Caliente Road.

Caused by the fast-paced waters that whirlpool around a bridge’s columns, “bridge scour” is a process that occurs over time. Eventually, it erodes the creek bed and the structural integrity of the bridge comes into question.

Built near Agua Caliente in 1900, the Hooker Creek Bridge has fallen into disrepair and requires extensive construction work. Because the bridge is made of concrete, a material not strong enough to be demolished in pieces, the road closure is necessary.

In June, Caltrans also began replacing the Sonoma Creek Bridge on Highway 12 in Kenwood, which was built in 1922. Because is is able to be disassembled in pieces, Caltrans only needed to close one lane of traffic, as opposed to diverting drivers.

The work on both bridges is part of a $24 million state-funded project that aims for a January completion date.

