Security footage shows 4 men vandalize Santa Rosa motel with ‘straight pride’ propaganda

Security footage from a Santa Rosa motel appears to capture a group of men plastering anti-LGBTQ+ flyers on the business, one of several that were found vandalized with propaganda Tuesday.

Flyers touting “straight pride” were pasted to at least one queer-owned business and others that support the LGBTQ+ community overnight Monday, police said Tuesday.

One of the businesses, The Astro motel in Santa Rosa, captured security footage that showed four men walking onto the property just after midnight Monday.

One of the men appears to walk out of frame while the other three approach a rainbow “A” sculpture near the building.

The three men then appear to paste three flyers to the sculpture before walking out of frame.

The flyers touted “Happy Proud Month” and contained a QR code that led to a YouTube video lauding “straight pride,” a backlash tactic in response to the increased visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

It also included a website URL for a group known as Redwood Holler, which indicates its goal is “supporting the local communities and making our state great again one helping hand at a time.”

An email address and YouTube channel included on the website is affiliated with the Bay Area Proud Boys, a local chapter of the far-right, extremist organization that emerged nationwide in 2016.

Flyers were also found at Brew Coffee and Beer House and Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa.

