Security startup with ties to Dominic Foppoli to fold in wake of sexual assault scandal, at least 40 jobs lost

After COVID-19 public heath orders shut down his small martial arts academy, Orlando Banuelos took a job in mid-January as a guard for a new Santa Rosa-based company called Whitestar Security Group.

With prior security experience, Banuelos quickly rose to supervisor, splitting his shifts between the Sebastopol Inn and Hotel Azura in Santa Rosa — hotels that Sonoma County had purchased and converted to homeless housing during the pandemic.

The pay was good and Banuelos, 29, connected with both the people he was protecting and the company he worked for.

“We did our job, we did it to the best of our ability and we were getting thanked on a daily basis,” he said.

Banuelos had reason to be optimistic about his new gig. Less than a year old, Whitestar Security Group was growing rapidly under two young, well-connected business partners — Clayton Taylor and Brandon Rojas.

One of their partners was Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, an investor striking into new territory outside the wine and beer industries he has long operated in. Through relationships with the county’s nonprofit homeless service providers, the new company quickly secured contracts in an increasingly lucrative California sector , as the state directed hundreds of millions of dollars towards local governments to house at-risk homeless people. Sonoma County and Santa Rosa spent over $30 million in 2020 on homeless housing, and many of their new sites needed full-time security.

But the prospects for Whitestar Security Group have all but ended amid the scandal that has engulfed Foppoli after eight women leveled public allegations of sexual assault, abuse or misconduct. The fallout for Whitestar has included canceled contracts, severed business ties among the partners and at least 40 layoffs since early April.

Banuelos was one of those who lost his job.

“Everybody kept saying it was nothing we did wrong,” Banuelos said. “If we did nothing wrong then why is everybody outside that Foppoli situation being affected?”

Whitestar Security is now folding in its current form.

Taylor says the company lost as much as 70% of its business after the Foppoli scandal broke, particularly through the loss of contracts with the county and Catholic Charities, the region’s dominant homeless service provider. The Catholic Charities’ deal alone was for more than $500,000, according to the nonprofit.

A county contract for guarding Hotel Azura and Sebastopol Inn from late November until April 30, 2021, was for up to $660,900, according to a copy obtained through a public records request.

Both of those deals have been scuttled.

“Because of what Dominic did and how Dominic handled this we lost everything,” Taylor said. He is working to rebuild and rebrand the business while retaining some employees from a workforce that once numbered up to 80.

“The people who are hurt here are not Dominic,” he said. "It’s really frustrating and disheartening to me that because of the actions of somebody who had no say, that none of my employees knew, everybody that just signed up to be treated well and paid well and turn this into a career is now suffering.“

Whitestar Security is one casualty of the fallout that has rocked Foppoli’s business and political world in the weeks since he was accused of sexual assault by four women in an April 8 San Francisco Chronicle story. Business partners and former political allies have scrambled to distance themselves from the disgraced mayor as he has been ousted from government posts, booted from civic groups and even stripped of his roles in his family’s Christopher Creek Winery.

The ripples have hit other elected officials, as well, including Santa Rosa Councilman Jack Tibbetts. As executive director of St. Vincent De Paul of Sonoma County, another local homeless services provider, he had contracted with Whitestar Security for guards at Los Guilicos Village, the county’s 60-unit managed homeless site near Oakmont.

Tibbetts also briefly served alongside Foppoli on the board of Whitestar Security Group. He resigned just days before the Chronicle published its initial story.

“I received no income from that company and so I don’t believe there is a conflict of interest until you receive any income,” Tibbetts said in an interview.

Tale of two Whitestars

At the company’s outset in May 2020, Foppoli was one of six partners and one of three investors in Whitestar Security Group, according to Taylor.

A lawyer named Brian Noble introduced Taylor to Foppoli, paving the way for his involvement, Taylor said. Noble served as treasurer for Foppoli’s 2018 council campaign and as campaign manager in his first successful run for town office in 2014, according to past news reports and campaign finance statements.