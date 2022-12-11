See 100 mph Sierra wind toss ski lift chairs at Lake Tahoe resort
Extremely high winds on Saturday tossed around ski lift chairs at Heavenly Mountain Resort, video shows.
The South Lake Tahoe ski resort was forced to put a wind hold on chair lifts as winds kicked up to 100 mph during a major winter storm slamming Northern California.
“A reminder that wind hold is always for your safety,” the ski resort posted with the video, which also shows a person at the top of the lift put his hands to his head in surprise.
The video was shot at the top of the Dipper Express Lift, the resort said.
“We experienced winds over 100 mph today,” a Heavenly representative told the Sacramento Bee in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Caltrans was encouraging travelers to stay off roadways — let alone ski lifts — due to treacherous conditions.
“Crews are working around the clock this weekend on snow removal operations on your Sierra highways,” Caltrans District 3 said in a social media post. “Please be alert for snowplows along the roadway.”
