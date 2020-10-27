Subscribe

See how the Glass fire moved through Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in this timelapse video

DANIELA CLINTON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2020, 4:56PM
Sugarloaf Ridge State Park captured a timelapse video of the Glass fire moving through the park in late September.

The park’s “critter camera” recorded the blaze near the Red Barn on Sept. 28, according to a post on the park’s Facebook page. The 3-minute video shows deer hurrying away as the flames approach.

The Glass fire burned about 75% of the 4,900-acre park, which partially reopened as of Oct. 23. The campgrounds, visitor center, and the Canyon, Meadow, Hillside and Nature trails are once again accessible to visitors.

