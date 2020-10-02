See the Glass fire damage along Los Alamos Road

Press Democrat photographer John Burgess drove a 4-mile stretch of Los Alamos Road on Friday and captured on video the homes saved and lost during the Glass fire.

Burgess has a press pass, so he is able to access areas of the road that may still be inaccessible to residents. As of Friday, Los Alamos Road was still closed north of Scotland Drive and south of Arrigoni Court.

Watch the video below: