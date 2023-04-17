See which roads are closed during Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days this weekend

The following streets will be closed to through traffic on Saturday, April 22:

• Petaluma Boulevard between Washington Street and D Street, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Kentucky Street between Washington Street and B Street, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Second Street between B Street and D Street, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Fourth Street between I Street and B Street, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Fifth Street between I Street and D Street, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• A Street Parking Lot from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• B Street between Petaluma Boulevard and Sixth Street, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• C Street between Petaluma Boulevard and Fifth Street, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• D Street between First Street and Sixth Street, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Water Street between Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Washington Street between Keller Street and Petaluma Blvd., from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Western Avenue between Petaluma Blvd. and Keller Street, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• E, F and H streets between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.