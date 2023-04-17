See which roads are closed during Petaluma’s Butter and Egg Days this weekend
This Saturday, April 22 is the Butter and Egg Days Parade in downtown Petaluma – and those planning on driving into or through the city’s downtown on that day should be aware of several planned road closures.
The 40th annual Butter and Egg Days Parade and Festival starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and ends at 5 p.m., with the Parade itself from noon to 2 p.m. That means several downtown streets will be closed to through traffic at certain times, including Washington Street, Western Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard. (See the attached sidebar for a full list of street closures and times.)
As city officials noted last year prior to Butter and Egg Days, “People attending the event are encouraged to arrive early and carpool to the downtown area.” The city plans to waive its normal two-hour parking restriction on that day for nearby non-closed streets.
Public transportation is another option, and in honor of both Butter and Egg Days and Earth Day, Petaluma Transit is letting everyone ride its buses for free on Saturday, April 22. The transit service is also offering a special Butter and Egg Days bus schedule available at transit.cityofpetaluma.net/butter-eggs-parade or by clicking the pdf below.
More detailed information on parking and transportation downtown during Butter and Egg Days is available on the Petaluma Downtown Association’s website under the FAQs tab at petalumadowntown.com/butter-eggs-parade.html.
Pdf versions of the map and schedule, site plan and bus schedule are included below.
Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.
