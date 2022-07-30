Subscribe

Semitrailer carrying lumber rolls on Hwy. 101, closing Todd Road exit

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 30, 2022, 2:17PM
Updated 41 minutes ago

A semitrailer carrying lumber rolled over Friday evening as it was merging onto southbound Highway 101 at the Todd Road exit, authorities said.

The male driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said.

At 7:30 p.m., as the semitrailer was merging onto the highway, it overturned, spilling logs across the ramp. Speed was determined to be the cause and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a factor, deRutte said.

The ramp and part of the roadway were shut down for cleanup, reopening by 12:30 a.m. Saturday, he said.

