Semitrailer carrying lumber rolls on Hwy. 101, closing Todd Road exit

A semitrailer carrying lumber rolled over Friday evening as it was merging onto southbound Highway 101 at the Todd Road exit, authorities said.

The male driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte said.

At 7:30 p.m., as the semitrailer was merging onto the highway, it overturned, spilling logs across the ramp. Speed was determined to be the cause and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a factor, deRutte said.

The ramp and part of the roadway were shut down for cleanup, reopening by 12:30 a.m. Saturday, he said.

