A semitrailer crash on Arnold Drive near Brocco’s Old Barn shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, briefly knocked out power across the west side of the city of Sonoma.

The driver of the semitrailer clipped a power pole while trying to make their next delivery, according to Sonoma Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Bob Norrbom.

No word on whether there were any injuries.

“The tail swing of the big rig ended up making contact with the power pole, and ended up breaking the power line,” Sonoma Valley Fire Cpt. Dustin Garcia said.

A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. outage map on the utility’s website, showed the power outage across the west side of the city, which reached as far north as Sonoma Golf Course. As many as 4,999 customers were affected by the outage.

PG&E crews restored power at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the utility’s website.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

