Semitruck crash, spill closes Highway 101 in Mendocino County

A semitruck carrying a load of scrap metal crashed overnight north of Cloverdale, initially forcing the closure of both directions of Highway 101 early Wednesday to clean up the mess, according to authorities.

The truck rolled over into the southbound lanes at 2:39 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and Comminsky Station Road exit in Mendocino County. Scrap metal was strewn on the highway for a half-mile in each direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities opened the northbound side of the highway to intermittent traffic at around 6:20 a.m., according to CHP radio logs.

One lane of the southbound highway was reopen at 7:40 a.m. The final of the highway is expected to be open by 7 p.m., according to the California Department of Transportation.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

