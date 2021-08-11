Sen. Bill Dodd to host virtual town hall on wildfire and emergency preparedness

State Sen.Bill Dodd and a panel of experts will answer questions about how to prepare for wildfires and other emergencies at a virtual town hall next week.

The Aug. 16 event, which will stream live on multiple platforms, will focus on the state’s response to wildfires, from power shutoffs to evacuations and emergency communications.

Dodd, a Napa Democrat, will be joined by Mark Ghilarducci, the director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, California Public Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer and chair of the Napa County Board of Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza.

Questions can be submitted via email at townhall@ksvy.org or by calling 707-933-9133.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Here is how to participate:

Listen live on KSVY 91.3 FM or stream live audio at ksvy.org.

Watch the town hall at sd03.senate.ca.gov. The video will also stream on Facebook at facebook.com/SenBillDodd, on YouTube at youtube.com/user/SonomaTV. and at sonomaTV.org.