Sen. Bill Dodd to host virtual town hall with Congressman Mike Thompson

KYLIE LAWRENCE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2022, 10:47AM
Updated 2 hours ago

State Sen. Bill Dodd is set to host a virtual town hall next week with legislative and congressional updates from Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

The Napa Democrat will be joined at the May 24 event by Congressman Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and David McCuan, professor of political science at Sonoma State University.

The town hall will start at 6 p.m. It will be streamed live on YouTube, Dodd’s Facebook page and on SonomaTV.org. It will also be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM.

Presenters will take questions via email at townhall@ksvy.org and by phone. The call-in line is 707-933-9133.

