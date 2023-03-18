Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. on the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence, with a panel of experts discussing its implications for privacy and consumer protection and what policy guardrails might be needed.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Dodd and his guests will take questions via email (townhall@ksvy.org) and phone (707-933-9133).

Dodd will be joined by Alastair Mactaggart, privacy advocate who helped shepherd into law the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018; Jan Leike, alignment team leader, Open AI, creators of Chat GPT; Irina Raicu, internet ethics director at Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics; and Peter Lee, Martin Luther King Jr. professor of law and director, Center for Innovation, Law and Society at UC Davis School of Law.

Listen in at 91.3 FM, stream the audio live at KSVY.org, or watch it at youtube.com/user/SonomaTV.