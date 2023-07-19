Katherine Feinstein, daughter of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, filed a petition on her mother's behalf in San Francisco Superior Court on Monday, asking to be named as the sole trustee for the trust of Richard Blum, Sen. Feinstein's late — and extremely wealthy — husband, who died in 2022.

Dianne Feinstein, 90, is the sole beneficiary of the trust until her death. Feinstein's recent mental decline, including questions about whether she is still fit to serve in the Senate, has been covered at length in the media. Katherine, Feinstein's daughter from an earlier marriage, is not a beneficiary of the trust.

Monday's court filing contains a number of serious allegations, including that two longtime business associates of Blum's, Marc Scholvinck and Michael Klein, were improperly appointed as Blum's trustees, and that since their improper appointment in 2022, they've failed to distribute money that Feinstein has requested to pay for mounting medical bills.

"Senator Feinstein has incurred significant medical expenses, and she submitted a request to whom she believed to be the trustees of the 1996 Marital Trust for reimbursement of her medical bills," the filing reads, presumably referencing the 90-year-old politician's recent medical issues, which led to her three-month absence from the Senate. "Despite [Blum's] intent to support his spouse after his death," the filing continues, "the purported trustees have refused to make distributions to reimburse Senator Feinstein's medical expenses."

According to exhibits in the filing, the appointed trustee has broad control over Blum's trust, for which Sen. Feinstein is listed as the sole income beneficiary as long as she lives. The trustee is also "entitled to reasonable compensation for all services rendered." Language in the original trust notes that after Feinstein's death, "all remaining assets" of the trust will be distributed to Blum's three children from a prior marriage.

Katherine Feinstein was an adult when Dianne Feinstein and Blum married in 1980. Now 65, Feinstein serves on the San Francisco Fire Commission, a position London Breed appointed her to in 2020. She was previously a Superior Court Judge, including Presiding Judge of the San Francisco Superior Court from 2010 to 2012.

Blum was an investor and the chair of Blum Capital, an equity investment management firm. He was born and raised in San Francisco, and was reportedly a billionaire upon his death; his investments drew scrutiny over the years due to Feinstein's senior role in the Senate.

Both current trustees were longtime associates of Blum's. Scholvinck was managing partner and chief financial officer of Blum Capital from 2004 to 2013, according to his LinkedIn page, while Klein has been described in media reports as Blum's lawyer, adviser, and "a longtime friend of the family."

None of the parties involved immediately returned requests for comment. A hearing for the petition is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2023.