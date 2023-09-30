Doug Bosco remembers the moment clearly.

The former congressman from Northern California was standing in the lobby of a hotel in Eureka with U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

It was in the mid-1990s — Bosco, now 77, doesn’t recall the exact year — and conflict was in the air. The hotel was full of people opposed to and in favor of logging the nearby Headwaters Forest, more than 7,000 acres of old growth redwoods in Humboldt County.

Bosco introduced Feinstein to John Campbell, president of Pacific Lumber, the company intent on “mowing down the entire forest,” as Bosco put it.

The senator and the lumber baron exchanged a few pleasantries, after which Feinstein stopped smiling, looked Campbell in the eye and informed him, “You are not going to cut down those trees,” Bosco recalled.

“And they didn’t,” he said. “They’re still there today.”

Feinstein, the centrist Democrat who died early Friday morning, played a key role in brokering a $480 million deal to purchase the Headwaters Forest on behalf of the Clinton administration and the state of California.

The deal nearly fell apart on numerous occasions. But Feinstein, as then-Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt later recalled, served as a “stern taskmaster” over negotiators, “willing to crack the whip if necessary.”

“Dianne was easy to work with,” said Bosco. “But when she set her mind to accomplishing something, she was tough as nails.”

Steely resolve

That toughness and steely resolve was a constant in her political career, which gained prominence on a November morning in 1978, when Feinstein, then president of San Francisco’s county Board of Supervisors, came upon the body of Supervisor Harvey Milk, who’d just been shot, along with then-Mayor George Moscone. The slayings, and the calm and leadership she displayed in their aftermath, did much to forge her path to national politics.

In a state and party trending away from centrism and toward progressivism, Feinstein’s moderation sometimes put her at odds with fellow Democrats.

North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, readily acknowledged Friday that he and Feinstein sometimes differed, especially where water and fisheries were concerned.

“But that’s OK,” said Huffman, a former environmental attorney who cut his teeth fighting for more water to be set aside for salmon and river restoration. “I think we still had a very good collaborative working relationship, and I still respected the heck out of her.”

Like others, he cited her formidable efforts to reduce gun violence, protect reproductive rights, and push back on male peers who sometimes patronized and condescended to her.

Huffman also extolled the courage and leadership she showed, recalling instances when she would transcend the traditional boundaries — “the narrow job description” — of her office, to get things done.

Feinstein, he recalled, would take “some intractable issue, maybe even something beyond federal jurisdiction, and would bring everybody into the room and, just by virtue of her stature and credibility, kind of will them into a solution.”

Said his predecessor, Lynn Woolsey, who joined Congress at the same time as Feinstein, after the banner “Year of the Woman” 1992 election, “I was much more progressive than she, but she was absolutely one of the most dependable, as far as member-to-member.

“If a member of Congress from California needed a partner in the Senate, and she agreed with you, she was there 100%,” Woolsey said. “And she can make change. That always meant so much to me.”

“I marveled at her effectiveness when she locked onto an issue and just willed it forward, and she did that for some big environmental wins,” Huffman said.

Champion of conservation

He specifically referenced her work to preserve the Headwaters Forest, her sponsorship of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act, which was first passed in 2000 and has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars toward environmental projects around the lake, and her leadership on behalf of the 1994 California Desert Protection Act, which established Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve.

Additional desert monuments followed.

Those designations, noted Frank Ruiz, director of Audubon California’s Desert & Salton Sea Programs, “collectively conserved over 1.7 million acres of public lands and protected important wildlife habitat, cultural and historic sites, and places enjoyed by visitors and locals alike,” said Ruiz.

On Friday, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, recalled working closely with Feinstein to pass the Northern California Coastal Wild Heritage Wilderness Act, which protected 275,000 rugged acres on the North Coast.