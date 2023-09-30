Sen. Dianne Feinstein remembered as champion of public lands, fearless advocate for gun control

Dianne Feinstein’s effectiveness at conserving public lands stands out as one of her most towering California legacies, fellow lawmakers and civic leaders said.|
AUSTIN MURPHY AND MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 29, 2023, 6:13PM
Doug Bosco remembers the moment clearly.

The former congressman from Northern California was standing in the lobby of a hotel in Eureka with U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

It was in the mid-1990s — Bosco, now 77, doesn’t recall the exact year — and conflict was in the air. The hotel was full of people opposed to and in favor of logging the nearby Headwaters Forest, more than 7,000 acres of old growth redwoods in Humboldt County.

Bosco introduced Feinstein to John Campbell, president of Pacific Lumber, the company intent on “mowing down the entire forest,” as Bosco put it.

The senator and the lumber baron exchanged a few pleasantries, after which Feinstein stopped smiling, looked Campbell in the eye and informed him, “You are not going to cut down those trees,” Bosco recalled.

“And they didn’t,” he said. “They’re still there today.”

Feinstein, the centrist Democrat who died early Friday morning, played a key role in brokering a $480 million deal to purchase the Headwaters Forest on behalf of the Clinton administration and the state of California.

The deal nearly fell apart on numerous occasions. But Feinstein, as then-Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt later recalled, served as a “stern taskmaster” over negotiators, “willing to crack the whip if necessary.”

“Dianne was easy to work with,” said Bosco. “But when she set her mind to accomplishing something, she was tough as nails.”

Steely resolve

That toughness and steely resolve was a constant in her political career, which gained prominence on a November morning in 1978, when Feinstein, then president of San Francisco’s county Board of Supervisors, came upon the body of Supervisor Harvey Milk, who’d just been shot, along with then-Mayor George Moscone. The slayings, and the calm and leadership she displayed in their aftermath, did much to forge her path to national politics.

In a state and party trending away from centrism and toward progressivism, Feinstein’s moderation sometimes put her at odds with fellow Democrats.

North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, readily acknowledged Friday that he and Feinstein sometimes differed, especially where water and fisheries were concerned.

“But that’s OK,” said Huffman, a former environmental attorney who cut his teeth fighting for more water to be set aside for salmon and river restoration. “I think we still had a very good collaborative working relationship, and I still respected the heck out of her.”

Like others, he cited her formidable efforts to reduce gun violence, protect reproductive rights, and push back on male peers who sometimes patronized and condescended to her.

Huffman also extolled the courage and leadership she showed, recalling instances when she would transcend the traditional boundaries — “the narrow job description” — of her office, to get things done.

Feinstein, he recalled, would take “some intractable issue, maybe even something beyond federal jurisdiction, and would bring everybody into the room and, just by virtue of her stature and credibility, kind of will them into a solution.”

Said his predecessor, Lynn Woolsey, who joined Congress at the same time as Feinstein, after the banner “Year of the Woman” 1992 election, “I was much more progressive than she, but she was absolutely one of the most dependable, as far as member-to-member.

“If a member of Congress from California needed a partner in the Senate, and she agreed with you, she was there 100%,” Woolsey said. “And she can make change. That always meant so much to me.”

“I marveled at her effectiveness when she locked onto an issue and just willed it forward, and she did that for some big environmental wins,” Huffman said.

Champion of conservation

He specifically referenced her work to preserve the Headwaters Forest, her sponsorship of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act, which was first passed in 2000 and has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars toward environmental projects around the lake, and her leadership on behalf of the 1994 California Desert Protection Act, which established Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park and Mojave National Preserve.

Additional desert monuments followed.

Those designations, noted Frank Ruiz, director of Audubon California’s Desert & Salton Sea Programs, “collectively conserved over 1.7 million acres of public lands and protected important wildlife habitat, cultural and historic sites, and places enjoyed by visitors and locals alike,” said Ruiz.

On Friday, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, recalled working closely with Feinstein to pass the Northern California Coastal Wild Heritage Wilderness Act, which protected 275,000 rugged acres on the North Coast.

That legislation faced long odds, said Thompson, “because the House was controlled by Republicans, and the Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee” — Rep. Richard Pombo, a mining lobbyist from Tracy — “didn’t like wilderness legislation. It was a really heavy lift to get him to bring the bill up for a vote.”

With Feinstein leaning in, the wilderness bill passed in the House, “and Dianne took it from there. She got the bill passed (in the Senate,) and President (George W.) Bush signed it into law.”

Feinstein’s effectiveness, Bosco believes, was due to her being viewed as a moderate. “She was very considered in her approach, and had a strong reputation for integrity, so people were comfortable getting behind her,” he said.

Taking on the gun lobby

Feinstein left an indelible imprint on numerous other issues.

“Of course the assassination of Harvey Milk had a major impact on her,” said Bosco, who noted Feinstein’s decadeslong efforts to pass common sense gun reform. In 1994, just her second year in the Senate, she wrote a landmark law banning assault weapons. The legislation passed and was signed by President Bill Clinton, but expired after 10 years.

She realized then that we needed to do much more to prevent gun violence, and she went after it,” said Thompson, leader of the Democrats’ House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

“And they went after her,” he added, referring to the powerful gun lobby. “But she was fine with that. She never allowed herself to be bullied or pushed around.”

Another example of that fearlessness, said Thompson, was Feinstein’s work as Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which in 2014 released a damning report exposing the CIA’s systematic use of torture of terrorist suspects in secret overseas prisons in the aftermath of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“She took on two administrations — Bush and Obama — along with the CIA,” said Thompson. “But she wasn’t going to bend. No one was going to run over her. She was always going to do what was right.”

Rift with environmentalists

Those beliefs fueled her drive to protect the coast from offshore drilling and promote the use of cleaner cars.

During her three-decade Senate tenure, critics have pointed out, she drifted from environmentalists when it came California’s ever-present water battles — and the impact of development and human demands on important fisheries.

Huffman attributed her shift to lessons learned from her 1990 loss to then-Republican candidate Pete Wilson in a hard-fought race for governor. He garnered more than 49% of the vote to her nearly 46%. She carried most coastal and Bay Area counties, but lacked support in the state’s sprawling middle, dominated politically by agribusiness interests.

“The takeaway that I believe she had,” said Huffman, “was that she needed to shore up support in the Central Valley and the San Joaquin Valley.”

Feinstein “made a big play” to court those voters, he recalled, “and the big irrigation interests became a critical part of her support.”

What that boiled down to, according to some activists, was that Feinstein embraced policies unfriendly to fishery and environmental interests. Where they took the side of the fish — imperiled salmon stocks in particular — seeking higher water flows in rivers and streams, Feinstein often sided with the farming interests who were trying to store water, and weaken Endangered Species Act protections for salmon in the Sacramento and San Joaquin river watersheds, activists recalled.

“I worked as an ally with Sen. Feinstein on a lot of things,” said Huffman, “but with the Bay Delta I was always in her doghouse.”

In Feinstein’s latter years, conceded Glen Spain, acting executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations, “she was not as much a champion as we would have liked.”

One example involved an 18-year fight over restoration of the San Joaquin River, which went mostly dry along about 60 miles of the main stem after the 1942 completion of Friant Dam, which impounds Millerton Lake near Fresno.

The National Resources Defense Council — where Huffman was a senior attorney before becoming a lawmaker — sued the Bureau of Reclamation for violation of state and federal law requiring dams be operated so that downstream conditions remain supportive of fish.

Feinstein, at first, defended the storage of water, even if it came at the expense of fish.

But once the NRDC negotiated a settlement with the Bureau of Reclamation and water users, she championed legislation to affirm it as law, providing additional downstream flows and other provisions to benefit fish.

“I think it’s a globally significant effort,” said Barry Nelson, a Bay Area policy analyst and consultant who once worked for NRDC and led the San Joaquin River campaign. “I don’t know of an effort similar to that literally brought a dead river back to life. San Joaquin River was dead. It was dry in most years.”

“I saw firsthand what an enormously effective legislator she was, and I don’t say that lightly,” he said.

But overall, policies in her tenure have contributed to the decline of fisheries, notably the West Coast salmon fishery, which this year is closed due to poor stocks. Most of the salmon caught off the central and northern California coasts are reared in the Sacramento-San Joaquin river systems, so degradation of conditions there means fewer spawning adults and lower populations.

Spain, with the San Francisco-based fishermen’s federation, said he still considers Feinstein “a friend to the fishing industry.“

“She will be much missed,” he said. “It’s very important who replaces her. But she will be a hard act to follow.”

