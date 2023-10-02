The public is invited to pay its respects to the late Sen. Diane Feinstein this week as she lies in state at San Francisco City Hall, where her political career began.

People will be able to attend Wednesday and sign a condolence book from 9 a.m. 7 p.m., her office said.

The senator's funeral is scheduled for Thursday and will not be open to the public, though it will be livestreamed and broadcast for public viewing at City Hall. The funeral will take place at the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in the Herbst Theatre.

Feinstein served as the mayor of San Francisco starting in 1978, following the assassination of then-Mayor George Moscone and City Councilman Harvey Milk. She served as mayor of the city for 10 years.

Feinstein became the first woman to represent California in the U.S. Senate when she was elected in 1992 and served the state longer than any other senator. She served for years on the Judiciary Committee, Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Appropriations Committee.

The 90-year-old senator died Friday at her home in Washington after struggling with a number of health issues.