Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Fresno, tour fire station Tuesday

California Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Fresno on Tuesday as she campaigns on Joe Biden's presidential ticket.

Harris, a historic choice as the Democratic vice presidential running mate, will visit a local fire station during her trip to town, according to Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias.

Other details on the visit were still being worked out as of midday Monday.

The event likely will not convene a large crowd in order to allow for social distancing, Arias said Monday. It was not immediately clear which local leaders would be invited to meet with Harris, but she does plan to meet with essential workers. She will also likely address the ongoing wildfires in the Sierra, Arias said.

The Biden campaign had not returned requests for comment as of midday Monday.

Harris is the first African American, Asian American and third female vice presidential running mate on a major party ticket.

Her identity has led some Republicans to assume Democrats may be vying for a greater number of Black voters in November to come out against Trump. Fresno County Republican Party chairman Fred Vanderhoof said he thinks that may not work.

"I think with all the riots going on and the murders and violence around the country, it's really hurting the Black community primarily," Vanderhoof said. "I think for that reason we're going to see a lot of Blacks vote for Trump."

Vanderhoof said locally he has heard from Democrats who will vote Republican in the election due to the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest that has created fear about public safety.

Harris' visit will follow, by a day, the arrival in the state of President Donald Trump. The Republican incumbent on Monday was in Sacramento to discuss wildfires that have burned more than 3 million acres across the state.

Trump was part of a roundtable that included Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Bee Staff Writer Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado contributed to this report.