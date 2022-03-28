Subscribe

Sen. Mike McGuire hosts virtual town hall on homelessness

KYLIE LAWRENCE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 28, 2022, 1:01PM
Updated 54 minutes ago

California state Sen. Mike McGuire will host a virtual town hall next week on homelessness.

The April 5 meeting will focus on creating solutions for the local homelessness crisis, according to McGuire’s office.

McGuire, a Healdsburg Democrat, will be joined by Victor Duron with the State of California’s Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council and Geoffrey Ross with the California Department of Housing & Community Development.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. To attend, go to bit.ly/3wK5aHm. RSVP and ask a question to the presenters by going to bit.ly/3LqsxKn. To listen by phone, dial 1-669-900-6833 and enter the webinar ID: 844 5606 0407.

