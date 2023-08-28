Sen. Mike McGuire has told colleagues he’s secured the votes to become president of the California Senate, Politico reported Monday afternoon, signaling that a North Bay lawmaker could lead the chamber for the first time in at least half a century.

McGuire, 44, the Senate majority leader, needs just 17 votes to ascend to the position which today is held by Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, who leaves office at the end of the year because of term limits.

The Healdsburg native told colleagues he had the votes within the Democratic caucus, Politico reported, citing statehouse sources that ranged from lawmakers to Capitol aides and lobbyists.

Democrats hold a supermajority in the Senate.

If McGuire prevails, he would take the top spot for a term that would begin in January. McGuire, who was elected to the Senate in 2014, faces his own term limits, and so he would lead the Senate for no more than two and a half years.

Before he became majority leader in January 2022, McGuire served for than three years as assistant majority leader. He came to the Legislature after serving one term on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, representing north county. He began his career in politics as a Healdsburg school board member, elected at 19. He also served on the Healdsburg City Council.

He has twice sailed to reelection representing a Senate district that stretches from the Golden Gate to the Oregon border.

McGuire’s bid for the top Senate leadership post came earlier in the year than some senators and aides expected, according to the Politico report, which said he is backed by a coalition of moderate senators.

With his years in the Legislature winding down, McGuire recently began putting campaign cash into a committee account for a run at California insurance commissioner, a statewide office.

But, both McGuire and those who have followed his career say despite that paperwork, it’s too early to say if he’ll make run for that particular office, which regulates insurance companies and will not have an incumbent candidate in 2026. Campaign finance law necessitates McGuire having a campaign committee in order to raise and reserve cash.

