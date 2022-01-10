Senate approves bills to tackle variety of California issues

The California Senate last week approved four bills from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would address issues ranging from worker protection to student food shortages.

“There is still much to work to be done but I’m happy to say we’re off to a good start,” Dodd said in a statement emailed Thursday.

The first bill, also known as SB 20, looks to obtain Cal Fresh food aid to low-income college students, ensuring the underserved population has adequate nutrition.

SB 216 will ensure contractors comply with California’s workers’ compensation laws to safeguard employees with on-the-job injury.

In the line of sustainability, SB 370 would restore big game habitats through partnerships with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Dodd also introduced SB 717 to improve access to custom rehabilitation equipment for people with medical conditions or disabilities.

The Senate gave its unanimous, bipartisan support to four bills first introduced by Dodd last year. Each of the bills has been approved by Senate committees and moves on for Assembly consideration.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.