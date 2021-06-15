Senate confirms top Biden judge as McConnell threatens future nominees

The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, giving President Joe Biden his first pick on an appeals court even as the Senate Republican leader threatened future roadblocks for Biden administration judicial nominees.

Following her approval by a bipartisan vote of 53-44, Jackson, who served as a federal district judge, will join the court regarded as the second highest in the land, and considered an incubator for Supreme Court justices. She is widely considered a potential nominee for the Supreme Court should a vacancy occur during the tenure of Biden, who has promised to appoint the first African American woman as a justice.

Her approval came as Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, threatened to open a new front in the judicial wars that have rocked the Senate for decades. In an interview with conservative radio commentator Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said Republicans would most likely block any Supreme Court nominee put forward by Biden in 2024 if Republicans regained control of the Senate in next year’s elections and a seat came open.

“I think in the middle of a presidential election, if you have a Senate of the opposite party of the president, you have to go back to the 1880s to find the last time a vacancy was filled,” McConnell said. “So I think it’s highly unlikely.”

His position was not surprising, since it was in line with his refusal in 2016 to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland, now the attorney general, saying it was too close to the presidential election even though the vacancy occurred in February. But it was nevertheless striking, given that McConnell was the architect of the strategy that allowed former President Donald Trump to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in the final six weeks before he stood for reelection.

As for what would happen if a seat became open in 2023 and Republicans controlled the Senate, McConnell stopped short of declaring that he would block Biden from advancing a nominee so long before the election, but he left the door open to the possibility. “Well, we’d have to wait and see what happens,” McConnell said.