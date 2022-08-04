Senate votes overwhelmingly to support NATO membership for Sweden and Finland

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a treaty that would expand NATO to include Finland and Sweden, with Republicans and Democrats linking arms to pave the way for one of the most significant expansions of the alliance in decades amid Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine.

The vote was 95-1, with only Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., opposing. The lopsided tally, far surpassing the two-thirds support necessary to approve a treaty, underscored the bipartisan appetite for a more muscular Western military alliance even amid threats from Russian officials that Sweden and Finland would face retaliation should they join NATO.

“Finland’s and Sweden’s membership will strengthen NATO even further, and is all the more urgent given Russian aggression, given Putin’s immoral and unjustified war in Ukraine,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the majority leader. “Putin is strengthening the NATO alliance, and nothing shows it better” than the Senate’s resounding approval of the pact.

All 30 current members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization must ratify the accession of the two countries. Twenty-two countries have already done so, but as recently as two weeks ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey was threatening to block Finland and Sweden’s membership bids, which would prolong the process.

Still, the approval of the United States is a crucial step, and the vote was a triumph for President Joe Biden. It was a vindication of his push to rally Western allies to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal campaign in Ukraine and a step toward fulfilling his pledge as a presidential candidate to restore the alliances frayed badly during the Trump era and reassert the role of the United States in protecting democracy around the world.

Democrats praised Sweden and Finland as nations with robust militaries, arguing that adding them to NATO would reduce the burden on the United States and the broader alliance.

The vote margin also reflected a striking repudiation by Republicans of the “America First” philosophy espoused by former President Donald Trump, who was openly contemptuous of NATO and of American commitments to international organizations.

Some Republicans in the Senate have watched with alarm as a growing number of their colleagues, seeking to emulate Trump, have taken up anti-interventionist positions at odds with their party’s traditional hawkish stance. Even while Trump occupied the White House, foreign policy was one of the few areas where Republicans dared challenge him.