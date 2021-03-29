Senators see possibility of bipartisan support for gun background checks in wake of mass shootings

Two senators — one Democrat and one Republican — said Sunday that lawmakers in both parties could support expanded background checks for gun sales amid increasing pressure to enact meaningful gun-control measures after two recent mass shootings left 18 dead.

“Don’t count us out,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” adding that the fading political clout of the National Rifle Association presents an opportunity to work across the aisle to forge consensus on the issue.

Murphy framed the gun debate as a chance for Republicans to prove that they can work with Democrats to pass legislation, avoiding the need to eliminate the Senate filibuster, as some Democrats have urged. If 60 senators join forces to approve expanded background checks, Murphy said, that could create an opening to cooperate on other matters.

“Once we convince Republicans that the sky doesn’t fall for you politically when you support a reasonable expansion of something like background checks, you can move on to other interventions,” Murphy said.

Murphy acknowledged that gun bills approved by the House earlier this month could not survive in the Senate without substantial changes. The House bills, authored principally by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena), would expand background checks to include private transactions between unlicensed individuals and close a loophole that allows gun sales to go through after three business days even if the background check is incomplete. Those provisions lack support among even some moderate Democrats in the Senate and could not garner the 60 votes needed to overcome a potential GOP filibuster.

By relaxing House-approved limitations on gun sales between family members, Murphy said, Democrats stand a good chance of winning Republican support.

As Senate minority leader eight years ago, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “would have said he absolutely opposed expanding background checks,” Murphy said. “Today, he’s much more careful about his words because he knows there might be 10 members or more of his caucus who want to support a modified version of the House bill that still is a massive expansion of the number of sales that are … included in the background check system.”

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who also appeared on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, agreed that Senate Republicans could support expanded background checks on commercial gun sales. Like many Republicans, however, he blamed the scourge of gun violence primarily on rampant criminality and mental illness, rather than the enormous number of weapons that Americans own.

“I’m not a dangerous person,” Toomey said. “My focus has always been, make it more difficult for people that we all agree shouldn’t have firearms, make it more difficult for them to get firearms — that is violent criminals, the dangerously mentally ill. That’s what we should focus on.”

The renewed push for gun legislation is driven by two recent mass shootings: A 21-year-old man was charged with killing eight people at three Asian-owned spas in Georgia on March 16. And a 21-year-old man was charged with killing 10 people, including a police officer, inside a Boulder grocery store on March 22.

The shootings, which took place less than a week apart, prompted President Biden to call on Congress to enact “common sense” gun reforms, including banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and closing loopholes on federal background checks.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said Tuesday.

Gun-control advocates have urged Biden to use his executive powers to crack down on gun violence, and the White House has been exploring various options, including strengthening background checks and increasing funding for community anti-violence programs, The Washington Post reported.

On Friday, Biden said he is considering executive orders that would limit access to imported weapons and guns produced on 3-D printers.

“We’re looking at that right now,” Biden told reporters. “We’re looking at what kind of authority I have relative to imported weapons, as well as whether or not I have any authority to — these new weapons that are being made by 3-D equipment that aren’t registered as guns at all. There may be some latitude there as well.”

The shootings in Georgia in particular ignited outrage over what should and shouldn’t be considered a hate crime and highlighted the increase in anti-Asian harassment and attacks since the pandemic started. But lawmakers and advocates in the Asian American community have said those conversations are not mutually exclusive from ones about gun-control legislation.