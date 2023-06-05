Send us your Sonoma County graduation photos

For all The Press Democrat’s coverage of this year’s graduations, click here .

Have a high school senior who is graduating in Sonoma County or a college student who is walking across the stage at their Sonoma County campus? Send us photos of their graduation ceremonies so we can include in our online gallery of reader-submitted photos.

Sonoma County’s graduation season is underway, with the first wave of more than three dozen high school campuses and two colleges holding their ceremonies last week and late last month. More ceremonies are scheduled for this week.

Our journalists are hard at work covering many of those events, but we can’t get to them all, so we’d like your help.

Send us your photos of the graduation event you attended. Please send no more than five photos, and make sure to include a description of who is in each, where and when they were taken, as well as the name of the person who took the photos.

Email the images and accompanying information to photos@pressdemocrat.com.