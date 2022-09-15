September showers headed for Bay Area

An incoming storm expected to bring rain to the Bay Area as soon as Saturday night could drop enough moisture on the region to temporarily tamp down the probability of large wildfires, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

In Sonoma County, meteorologists are predicting up to an inch and a half of rain in the wettest locations, which are the high-elevation areas.

About an inch of rain is predicted for lower-elevation spots like Petaluma, Santa Rosa and Sonoma.

But forecasters cautioned that the predicted amounts could change over the coming days as the storm draws closer.

The bulk of the precipitation is expected Sunday, but showers could continue through Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Roger Gass.

“It’s looking to be a pretty decent rainfall event, especially this early in the season,” Gass said.

Mild conditions prevail through the end of the week, before a chance of rain Sunday for the #BayArea #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8mNg7urAwE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 15, 2022

On the heels of a heat wave that broke an all-time temperature record in Santa Rosa at 115 degrees last week, the incoming moisture “could suppress fire concerns for a few days, or even a few weeks,” Gass added.

“Any rainfall is beneficial heading into what normally is the peak of our fire season,“ he said.

The predicted rain is coming from a “pretty potent” upper-level low-pressure system dropping down from the Gulf of Alaska, Gass said.

NWS WPC's 5 day rain forecast ending 5 am Tue Sep 20, 2022. Increasing confidence a low pressure system from Alaska brings rain to the Bay Area & north Central Coast Sun-Mon. Slow moving to stationary, the low will help keep cooler air & scattered showers here into mid next week. pic.twitter.com/AoY1tJfF8j — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 15, 2022

Such storms at this time of year often move inland before they make it as far south as the Northern California coast, and that setup can result in offshore winds for the Bay Area. But meteorologists say this system is on track to line up with the coastal Bay Area and even the Central Coast.

It’s not unusual for Sonoma County to see September rain. In Santa Rosa, where precipitation records stretch back to 1902, rainfall has been recorded in about two-thirds of the past 120 years.

“It’s not completely rare to have rain like this in September,” Gass said.

Santa Rosa’s highest rainfall total for September was recorded in 1904, when 4.39 inches fell.

Last year, the city recorded a third of an inch of rain for the month. There was no measurable rainfall in September 2020, 0.12 inches for the month in 2019, 0.06 in 2018 and 0.52 in 2017.

