Serial robber sentenced to 33 years in prison

A Rohnert Park man was sentenced to more than 33 years in state prison Wednesday in connection with a spate of retail robberies he committed in 2017, many of which targeted young female employees working alone.

Wednesday’s sentencing came roughly eight months after a jury found William Drew Hodges, 54, had committed 11 robberies over span of five weeks, among them an Aug. 23, 2017, incident in which Hodges pointed a replica handgun at a young female clerk who was alone at a Santa Rosa Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The robberies occurred at shops across several cities in Sonoma County, such as in Petaluma and Rohnert Park.

Some of the victims were still in high school at the time of the robberies, prosecutors said. Hodges warned the employees not to call police because there was someone outside watching them, they added.

“This defendant left a wake of victims in his path, many of them young and particularly vulnerable due to being confronted while working alone in retail settings,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a news release about the sentencing.

Ravitch hoped Hodge’s lengthy prison sentence would provide a sense of relief for the victims in the case and the community, she said.

Hodges was arrested on Oct. 1, 2017, when a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team surrounded his Rohnert Park home.

A search of his car turned up a realistic black BB gun, which Hodges later admitted to using in seven other local robberies, including during a robbery at a Rohnert Park nail salon reported a few days before his arrest, authorities said at the time.

Hodges had been convicted of three prior felony robberies prior to the 2017 case, the news release said. He was on state parole after a prison sentence for a felony assault with a deadly weapon conviction at the time of the crimes.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.