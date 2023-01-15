Monday: Join the Community Baptist Church for “Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration — A day on! Not a day off!” The church will participate in a national day of service. For more information, call 707-546-0744. 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join the Zoom event with the ID 88248455259, pass code 172836. You also can find more information and watch the livestream at facebook.com/MLKcommitte e.

Sunday: The Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration is a free virtual event to honor King’s work for civil rights, social justice and equality. The community is invited to join this Zoom event, presented by the MLK Birthday Celebration Committee. Celebrate with music, poetry, dance, speeches, student oratories, art awards and more.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a Christian minister, a savvy political organizer and a gifted orator. He was a passionate advocate of nonviolence who frequently faced down police dogs and water cannons. He won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. The FBI began investigating him for possible ties to the Communist Party in 1963.

Nearly 55 years after his assassination, different people continue to draw different meanings from King’s life and legacy.

And they will mark his birth in unique and personal ways. For many, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will include an element of community service — a unique tradition among America’s national holidays. Others will opt for personal reflection or joyful celebration. Here is how a sampling of Sonoma County residents will be honoring Dr. King on Monday.

Looking for allies

Tina Rogers attended Santa Rosa’s first Martin Luther King Festival in the early 1970s. She was a baby, held aloft in her father’s arms.

Rogers’ family is deeply ingrained in Sonoma County’s small but vibrant Black community, through Community Baptist Church, and King has always been central to their gatherings. There was the festival, which at some point morphed into a Juneteenth celebration at MLK Park, and birthday festivities at Santa Rosa High School or the Luther Burbank Center.

The latter event has gone online, and Rogers, who graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park and now works primarily as a multifocal arts educator (she is also a program coordinator with RAICES Collective), will be co-hosting the 2023 version with Ken Duncan. It’s Sunday evening from 6:30-8 p.m., accessible via a Zoom link or a Facebook livestream. Rogers expects several hundred people to take part online or in person.

It’s an uplifting event that includes music and poetry, but speaking by phone, Rogers wasn’t merely tossing bouquets. She believes Black Americans are no closer to achieving equality than when King was leading marches in Selma or Birmingham, and are getting passed by as other minority groups are offered benefits and protections.

“The reason why we have civil rights is Black people,” Rogers said. “We were the ones getting hosed and chewed up by dogs. We’re asking all communities to join us and be allies.”

After co-hosting last year’s King Birthday Celebration, Rogers came away buoyant, she said.

“I feel like we did Dr. King and his family proud,” Rogers said. “We want to have fun. We want to share the love. But we also want to use our voices to make sure Sonoma County aligns with us, and it’s not like, ‘I want to take the day off for my kid to go skiing.’”

‘Be-of-service’ learning

Part of the educational component of that Sunday-night Birthday Committee celebration will be delivered by Kirstyne Lange, head of the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County chapter of the NAACP.

Lange was still working on her notes Thursday, but said she was likely to focus on Martin Luther King’s collaboration with the national NAACP during the growth of the Civil Rights movement. Lange can bring some personal ties into the discussion, too. King helped guide her educational path.

Kirstyne Lange is the president of the NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma County Chapter. Photo taken in Santa Rosa on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Not many people realize, Lange said, that MLK spoke at Mills College in Oakland in 1958.

“It’s not historically, in my opinion, bragged about,” she said. “But there’s a beautiful photo I was able to snag from the school library where he’s addressing the audience. My uncle was very much a proponent of civil rights, and he said, ‘If Martin Luther King went there, you should go there.’”

Lange was hoping to take part in the volunteer cleanup at MLK Park, also known as Andy’s Unity Park, in southeast Santa Rosa on Monday. But Santa Rosa Parks & Recreation has postponed the event because of relentless winter storms.

Lange’s backup plan is what she calls “be-of-service learning.” She’ll be reading works by Black authors, including “Psalms for Black Lives: Reflections for the Work of Liberation” by Gabby Cudjoe-Wilkes and Andrew Wilkes — a book she has consciously saved for Martin Luther King’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Lange’s Sunday-night talk will include NAACP Sonoma County’s goals for 2023.

Those goals include more affordable and accessible housing, especially for the Black community here; measures to increase enrollment of Black students and the hiring of Black teachers; and working with law enforcement agencies “to address bias in community experiences.”