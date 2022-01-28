TikTok-famous service dog helps Santa Rosa teen find purpose — and a possible career

Meet Easton, a very intelligent, highly energetic 3-year-old black lab mix who endured some trauma early in his life. When no one would adopt him from an overcrowded shelter in Chico in the aftermath of the 2018 Camp fire, he was shipped down to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.

Meet Brooklyn Stein, an exceptionally bright and energetic 16-year-old who went through some trauma when she was a toddler. She never got to know her mother, who left the family when Brooklyn was 2 ½ years old. That contributed to the anxiety that sometimes disrupts the teenager’s day.

Brooklyn met Easton two years ago at the Humane Society, where his abundant charm and eagerness to please trumped the reservations of her father, Brett, and grandparents, Ken and Sandy Stein — all of whom preferred a smaller dog.

“He was a very excited puppy, and he was playing kind of rough,” recalled Brooklyn, who persuaded the grown-ups that this was the dog for her.

Since then, with the expert help of Connie Bartlett, a professional dog trainer who runs Cotati-based Performance Paws Dog Sports, Easton’s exuberance has been harnessed and channeled: he now serves as a top-notch service animal for Brooklyn, performing tasks, providing emotional support and medical alerts, sensing impending medical issues — Brooklyn is prone to fainting, for instance — and letting her know.

While learning to communicate with and care for her quadruped companion, she has gained a range of new skills — Brooklyn now makes her own gourmet dog food, ordering from an online butcher — a TikTok account with over 125,000 followers, and a possible career path as veterinary nutritionist. So optimal is their pairing, so interdependent have they become, that it’s hard to keep track of who rescued whom.

After adopting Easton, Brooklyn brought him to Montgomery High School. But the dog and the school weren’t ready for each other. Montgomery “tried really hard to accommodate us,” said Brooklyn, but it wasn’t working out. Accidentally, and sometimes deliberately, some students provoked Easton, including the time, she recalled, “He got his face stepped on.”

“Brooklyn realized quickly that Easton needed her almost more than she needed him,” said Bartlett, the trainer. In speaking up for her dog, she’s gained considerable confidence, and found her voice as an advocate.

“She’s very vocal now,” said Bartlett. “It’s made her a stronger young woman.”

While school was stressful, Brooklyn said during a recent walk with Easton in their neighborhood just west of Trione-Annadel State Park, “if I’m protecting someone else, it works a little better for me.”

Following her freshman year at Montgomery, Brooklyn decided to enroll instead at Santa Rosa’s Pivot Charter School, where she’s now a junior. The independent study and online learning offered by Pivot lets Brooklyn complete her coursework in the mornings and evenings, allowing her to spend more time pursuing her passion, working as an assistant at the Cotati training facility owned by Bartlett, whom she describes as a friend and a mentor.

Bartlett looked on with a smile Tuesday as Brooklyn had her dog perform a dizzying series of tricks in the Steins’ front yard.

“Spin, spin, twirl! Wrong way! Good! Now high-five!”

When the dog performs correctly, the teacher reminded her student, “mark the specific behavior, by either using ‘Yes,’ as the marker word, or the clicker. Remember to use your clicker.”

When she first began working with Easton, recalled Brooklyn, “he’d take your hand off to get the ball” — but couldn’t be bothered to do other tricks.

The dog “didn’t have that drive before,” noted Bartlett. “He was very worried. They built that confidence together.”

Brooklyn, she concluded, “excels at all these things” and is able to transfer what she’s learned, training Eaton, to help Bartlett work with the pets of some of her clients — including Sasha, a Doberman pinscher owned by a man who recently suffered a stroke.

As a quick sampling of her TikTok videos attests, Brooklyn is all-in on preparing that gourmet dog food. “I don’t like cutting up fish guts,” she said, “but I’m happy when he’s fed, and happy with the meal.

“I’m an anxious person,” she concluded. “I like to do a lot of stuff, and be as active as possible. He keeps up with me.

“Our energies match.”

