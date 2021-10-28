Service dogs navigate challenges of COVID

The pandemic has complicated life for everyone, but social distancing, mask-wearing and other practices to reduce the spread of coronavirus present particular challenges for people with disabilities who rely on service animals.

Organizations that train dogs — often Labrador and golden retrievers, among other breeds — are just beginning to see what the first classes of pandemic puppies can do after 18 months of diminished socialization and exposure to public places.

Dog-handler teams have had to adapt to virtual training, different commands and new ways to keep their skills sharp in order to avoid uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situations.

This is especially important, trainers and people with disabilities say, as more people return to their pre-pandemic routines of taking public transportation and attending in-person work and school.

The challenges vary widely based on a person’s disability, but some of the most effective tools for preventing transmission of COVID are particularly problematic for people who are blind or visually impaired and for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Guide dogs — the subset of service dogs who work with people who are blind and visually impaired — can't read 6-feet markers or social-distancing signs and can sometimes inadvertently cause their handler to get too close to another person.

This has happened to Chari Chauvin, who is blind, and her guide dog, a 3-year-old female yellow Lab named Haviland.

They were in a large store recently when Haviland allowed Chauvin to get too close to another shopper, who reacted harshly. “Can you please step back?” the woman said, according to Chauvin, who is 59 and lives in Oregon.

Chauvin apologized and moved away, without clarifying that she is blind, which is not always evident even with a guide dog in a vest.

“It kind of hurts your feelings a little bit. You have to realize it was that person's anxiety talking and has nothing to do with me,” Chauvin said.

Another time on a train, Haviland, who couldn't read signs instructing riders to avoid certain seats, allowed Chauvin to sit next to someone without realizing it. Again, the person reacted negatively.

“There are many ways to say something to people that come across a lot more kindly,” Chauvin said. “I wasn't trying to sit close to that person to potentially infect them.”

Guide Dogs for the Blind, the largest guide dog school in North America, with campuses in California and Oregon, produced flyers and a PSA calling for “compassion during COVID.”

The organization has shared tips for creative social distancing, like pushing a shopping cart or holding a long cane while having the guide dog heel.

“The dog doesn't understand social distancing,” said Cheryl Vincent, director of training on the group's Oregon campus. “If a blind person gets too close, just mention, 'Hey, I'm here.' ”

Mask-wearing, another widespread tactic for combating the spread of coronavirus, has eliminated a major tool for many people who are deaf or hard of hearing: reading lips.

Cara Miller, a professor of psychology at Gallaudet University in northeast Washington, D.C., said when she enters a store with her guide dog Turf, for example, it's much harder for her to answer questions an employee might have about her dog when everyone is masked up.

“I have far fewer visual cues these days about a lot of human spoken conversation, much of which I would get with lip reading,” she said. “A lot of those cues I'm getting from Turf now.” Turf often alerts her by looking at the person speaking and taking her to that person.

As Miller worked from home for the much of the pandemic, Turf took on additional duties, such as alerting her to deliveries. Previously, when she was in her office, he'd typically lie under the desk, said Miller, who does research on interaction between humans and animals.

Some people who are going out less to avoid public interaction in the time of coronavirus search for ways to keep their dogs' skills sharp.

Guide Dogs for the Blind trainers developed “boredom busters” such as hide-and-seek, shaking paws and turning mealtime into a game.

Ellen Torop, program director for the Canine Companions' Northeast region, which runs from Maine to Virginia, said the organization moved its dog trainings to Zoom when the pandemic made in-person classes impossible, and they remain popular.

Both organizations rely on people, known as “puppy raisers,” to work with the dogs for their first 16 months, before they're transferred to handlers for formal training.

But with fewer opportunities for puppies to socialize and get comfortable in public spaces, Torop said, “Some dogs are coming in and they're just not as confident.”