Services that will be closed for Veterans Day in Sonoma County

Veterans Day falls on Thursday and Sonoma County residents should expect an interruption in services while the nation honors those who served in the U.S. military.

A federal holiday, its origin dates back to the end of World War I when fighting ceased on Nov. 11, 1918, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Once known as Armistice Day and dedicated to veterans of World War I, the holiday evolved into Veterans Day, which honors veterans of all wars.

Here’s what will be closed on Thursday:

Local and county government offices, including city halls (public safety services and water operations will still be available).

Sonoma County Superior Court.

Banks. Online banking and ATMS will be available.

The U.S. Postal Service offices also will be closed. No mail will be delivered, but UPS and FedEx will remain open.

California DMV offices, including locations in Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

Public schools will be closed. Parents and students who want to double check should visit their school district’s website. A list of websites can be found here.

Services that will still be in operation, include:

Recology trash service will operate on Veterans Day.

National Parks and admission will be free in honor of Veterans Day.

Restaurants, grocery stores and other retail businesses also will be open.

Anyone who wants to celebrate the holiday, however, may attend a parade that begins 1 p.m. Thursday in downtown Petaluma. Multiple streets will be closed as early as 8 a.m. and won’t reopen until about 4 p.m.

