Opportunity Quilt Raffle : The 2023 Opportunity Quilt will be raffled off at the Quilt Guild’s Sept. meeting. Additional opportunities to buy raffle tickets include the upcoming Petaluma Art & Garden Festival on Sunday, July 9, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

When : Monthly meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. (In July, it will be the second Tuesday of the month, as the first Tuesday is Independence Day)

The trickiest thing about certain small summertime events –especially those as tightly crammed with noisy, flashy, attention-grabbing attractions at the Sonoma-Marin Fair – is making sure not to overlook something worthwhile that just happens to be quiet, calm and out of the way.

In many cases, those “quiet and calm” corners of a festival, market or fair are exactly where the best surprises are waiting.

For example, at this year’s Sonoma-Marin Fair, running through Sunday, June 25, inside the historic Herzog Hall, you will find the Petaluma Quilt Guild, once again exhibiting its fabulous fabric creations as part of the annual quilt competition. At their own table in the hall, members will be raffling off this year’s edition of the guild’s traditional Opportunity Quilt, all while happily chatting, with anyone stops by, about quilts, quilting and the guild itself.

“To tell the truth, I’m not certain exactly how long we’ve been doing the fair, as a guild, but I know we’ve had a presence there for a very long time,” said Ellie O’Connor, who’s been a member since 1995. “I know we’ve been doing it for as long as I’ve been a part of the Guild, so yes, it’s been quite a while, and we really do enjoy it. We enjoy meeting people and telling them what we do, sharing our love of quilting with the community.”

This year’s Community Quilt has a theme of houses, each segment a delightful little cloth home, all of them springing from the imaginations of the quilters.

“The opportunity Quilt is our big fundraiser,” said O’Connor. “It’s called that because it gives an opportunity to the entire guilt to participate in making it, and the funds raised provide opportunities to serve the community of Petaluma.”

O’Connor added that being on site at the fair does more than just provide a space to sell those raffle tickets and meet other quilters. Primarily, it gives the members a chance to share information about all of the charitable activities the group participates in.

“There are people who say they’ve lived here for a long time but had no idea there was a quilt guild in Petaluma,” she said. “And most people have no idea that our presence in the community is so substantial. We are not just a bunch of old ladies making quilts for fun. Our existence make a difference in the community.”

She’s not exaggerating. The Petaluma Quilt Guild was founded in 1993 and not long after, its members decided to make quilts to give to homeless folks, offering them to be distributed through the nonprofit organization COTS (Committee on the Shelterless). Today, a full 30 years later, the COTS project continues, with literally thousands of quilts having been created and given away so far.

“The volume of the quilts made is astronomical,” said Sharon Johnson, a member of the Petaluma Quilt Guild for 12 years. The exact number of quilts made to date, confirms O’Connor, is 6,020. “Most of these quilts,” said Johnson, “are provided to the COTS facility as gifts to the men, women and children who are receiving their services.”

Johnson has seen first hand that these efforts have have had a profound, even life-changing effect on the community.

“A few years ago, I was volunteering at the Fair, when a young woman came to our table and was delighted to see that we were the Petaluma Quilt Guild,” she recalled. “As her eyes teared up, she told me that she had received the gift of a quilt made by our Guild when she was homeless and living at the COTS shelter. She said this quilt is one of her most precious possessions.”

The Guild’s charitable work does not end there. In recent years, the guild has made and distributed quilts to local emergency shelters during the wildfires, and during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, they even pivoted to making cloth masks, hundreds of which were distributed through COTS and other agencies.

Even more recently, as O’Connor has become aware of the needs of 18-year-olds exiting the local Foster Care system – a time of great uncertainty and risk for many – the Guild has stepped in to help there, too. In addition to its many other projects, the Guild has begun making quilts to give to these young adults as they step out on their own to begin new lives.

“We make 20 quilts a year for the foster kids,” said O’Connor. “We love doing this work. Many of us are retired, and we have fabric to share. The guild buys our batting, so why not do something that not only keeps us active and connected to others, but also serves the community in truly important ways?”

Among the Guild’s most active and ambitious subcommittees is the one devoted to making special red, white, and blue quilts for Sonoma County military veterans. The Veterans Committee is chaired by Jayne Myers, who’s converted her living room into a quilt-sewing room to work on projects for the military and COTS committees.

“I joined about nine years ago,” said Myers, “and took over as chair of the Veterans project two years later. Today, we average between 35 and 37 quilts a year that we we make for veterans transitioning from homelessness to their own place. The quilt is something they get to keep that’s theirs, that’s meaningful, that’s special.”

Each veteran’s quilt is unique, its design - which Myers comes up with - adapted depending on what materials are available to sew with at that particular moment.

“All of us who work on the veterans quilts have found it to be incredibly meaningful and important,” she said.

A large number of Quilt Guild members are experienced life-long quilters, who frequently donate their own materials and fabrics – along with their time and skills – to work on the organization’s various charity projects. According to Johnson, two of the members are over 90 years old, and actively contribute to both the COTS and veterans quilts committees.

O’Connor estimates that the Petaluma Quilt Guild currently has approximately 60 members, and is actively recruiting more.

“It’s a nice, energetic group of ladies,” she said. “The guild would love to have more members. We meet the first Tuesday of each month at the Veterans Memorial Building. We love guests, and usually, after people visit and see the friendliness and zaniness, they decide to become members right then and there.”