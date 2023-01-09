Seven kittens found, animal shelter seeks information from community

Rohnert Park Animal Services is seeking more information about a box of seven kittens found on the side of the road east of Rohnert Park.

On Saturday, a Penngrove man driving on Lichau Road near Sonoma State University pulled over after seeing a box moving on the side of the road, according to the Rohnert Park agency.

The man and his daughter found the kittens, a mix of domestic short-haired and long- haired kittens, inside the box, drenched with rain, according to Taylor Summers, an animal shelter coordinator.

The kittens, who are about 3-months-old, were in healthy condition, Summers said.

Around 2:30 p.m., the man and his daughter brought the box of kittens to the shelter, Summers said.

All of the kittens are safe and receiving care, according to Summers.

“Please share far and wide — it would be helpful if we could even just get some info on these babies!,” the shelter’s Facebook post said Saturday.

Call 707-584-1582 with any information on the kittens. For more information on the animal shelter visit rpanimalshelter.org

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.